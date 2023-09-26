The Barbie movie age rating may surprise some parents, as the PG-13 badge rarely appears for films aimed at an audience of children. Here’s a breakdown of why the new Barbie film is rated PG-13 and whether or not it’s safe for children to watch.

Why is the Barbie movie rated PG-13?

The Barbie movie is rated PG-13 because it features “suggestive references and brief language.”

If you’ve seen any of the trailers, you’ll likely have realized that this Barbie movie isn’t just aimed at children, but also adults who grew up playing with the Barbie toys. The movie has been made with both children and adults in mind.

Is the Barbie movie safe for children to watch?

The Barbie is considered safe for children 13 or older to watch.

For children under the age of 13, the film’s PG-13 rating strongly cautions parents that “some material may be inappropriate.”

If you’re unsure about whether or not your child should watch the new Barbie movie, you can check out the trailer embedded below to get an idea of the humor and suggestive dialogue:

Parents can then make their own choice on whether the movie is suitable for their kids.

Does the Barbie movie have any swearing or cursing?

The Barbie movie features “brief language” and “suggestive references.”

In the trailers, the movie uses puns instead of curse words. These are clearly intended to be funny to adult audience members while going over the heads of younger children. While it’s possible that the movie itself will contain an aggressive word, the trailers don’t show any examples of that.

