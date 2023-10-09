It’s the biggest mystery of Loki Season 2: What the heck is time slipping? Why is Loki doing it? And maybe most importantly, who is behind all of this?

The answers to those questions are the subject of our latest Loki Season 2 video. In it, we discuss this strange new time slipping phenomenon, how it openly contradicts the rules of time travel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and why we think it will directly lead to the return of He Who Remains (and maybe also Kang from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania). We’ll also discuss how Victor Timely fits into all of this, how the machine of his we saw in the Loki Season 2 trailer looks exactly like the temporal loom that we saw in Episode 1 of the season, how many loop and circle symbols there are on this show, and what we think is going to happen on the rest of the season of Loki. Watch all of our theories below:

