Namibia criticises Germany for seeking to appear at court against South Africa’s genocide allegations.

Namibia has condemned Germany’s backing of Israel against genocide allegations at the International Court of Justice.

It says, given Germany’s colonial past, that it should not support Israel.

So, what’s behind this diplomatic dispute – and why now?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Mutjinde Katjiua – Paramount chief of the Ovaherero Traditional Authority

Henning Melber – Associate at the Nordic Africa Institute

Matthias Goldmann – Senior Research Fellow at the Max Planck Institute