A new poll published by Nine shows Tasmania may be the only state in the country to have a Yes majority vote in Saturday’s referendum.

Australians will vote on Saturday whether or not they think the constitution should be changed so it acknowledges Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders by establishing a Voice to Parliament.

The Revolve Political Monitor poll surveyed 4,728 eligible voters which generated results with a margin of error of 1.4 percentage points.

It found Tasmania was currently the only state heading towards a majority Yes vote, with 56 per cent of respondents saying they support an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

In New South Wales, 52 per cent of voters are looking to vote No and 54 per cent of Victorian voters are also against the change.

Nationwide, the survey found 49 per cent of voters opposed the Voice, with 38 per cent in support and 13 per cent still undecided.

Two major pollsters have found Tasmania is tracking as a Yes state.(ABC News: Luke Bowden)

What are other polls saying and are they accurate?

The only other pollster surveying Tasmanian voters is Roy Morgan, whose latest data also suggests Tasmania will be alone in recording a Yes majority.

“It’s interesting that [Dissolve and Morgan] have been quite consistently finding Tasmania as a Yes in their samples,” said political analyst Kevin Bonham.

While it would have been more useful to have data from a wider range of pollsters, he said it had still helped provide some insight into what we can expect to see this weekend.

“I would say that the overall national picture is very strong [and] there’s a lot of evidence that shows No is well in front.”

Dr Bonham said the likelihood of Tasmania voting Yes was surprising given the state’s history in previous referendums.

The last national referendum, held in 1999, asked Australians whether they were in favour of becoming a republic or retaining the monarchy to which 59 per cent of Tasmanians voted to stay and just 40 per cent wanted the change.

“Things we know about demographics, particularly in [Tasmania’s north] suggest that Tasmania shouldn’t be an actual Yes,” Dr Bonham said.

“Tasmania has a long history of voting No to referendums [and] is quite often the state with the highest No votes.

“The other odd aspect … is that Tasmania’s major Indigenous organisations are pushing for a No vote.

“You have the current Liberal premier and his two Liberal predecessors all supporting a Yes vote pretty strongly — so you don’t have the same level of organised partisan opposition in Tasmania.”

Tasmania is currently the only Liberal-held government in the country.

Four former Tasmanian premiers (from left) Liberal Will Hodgman, Labor’s Michael Field and Paul Lennon and Liberal Peter Gutwein have come out in support of the Yes campaign,(ABC News: Luke Bowden)

Tasmania likely to be the sole Yes majority — was that expected?

Historically, Tasmania has always been tricky to poll accurately due to its small population and polling size.

“The population is quite dispersed, which makes polling somewhat challenging but the problem here is that Tasmanian samples are quite small, even when you have a poll that has a national sample size over 4,000,” Dr Bonham said.

“That’s not going to come out to very much in the case of Tasmania.”

While some distrust around polling still lingers since the 2019 federal election — where many pollsters did not predict a win for the Morrison government — Dr Bonham said he did not anticipate that would happen again.

“One of the good signs for the polls in this case is that they are more widely spread out — they’re not clustered around the same value,” Dr Bonham said.

“When polls are all getting the same thing, it’s more likely that they’re not behaving independently of each other and they’re wrong.”

Dr Bonham also said polling around the referendum was likely to be more reliable, given the degree of interest it had garnered from pollsters around the country and even overseas.

“It’s been one of the most richly polled things we’ve ever seen in Australia,” he said.

“There were so many polls [and] so much interest in the polling for us, it’s even attracted interest from a UK pollster who doesn’t normally poll in Australia.”

What are Tasmanians saying?

Denise Neal is supporting the Yes campaign and is worried what a No vote will leave Australia’s international standing.(ABC News: Luke Bowden)

The ABC visited a polling centre in the Hobart suburb of Bellerive and asked several early voters about what they think the outcome of referendum will be.

Yes voter Denise Neal said she hoped people had seriously considered the ramifications of what a Yes vote would mean for the country.

“You would be hoping that people have really thought this through and [thought] about the future for all Australians and particularly what it means for our Indigenous population [and] also what it means in terms of how Australia will be seen by the rest of the world.”

Asked about her thoughts on the outcome, fellow Yes voter Emily Norris felt it was difficult to know what the outcome would be.

Yes campaign volunteers been doorknocking around Hobart.

“I’m hoping it will be a Yes vote [but with what] the media is saying in the polling, it might be a No,” she said.

No voter Maximus Hurst said he had heard mixed responses among his friends.

“I’ve heard a majority of No [votes] but there are some Yes [votes] here and there, which is always going to be expected,” he said.

