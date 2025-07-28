People with dementia wait an average of 3.5 years after first showing symptoms before receiving a diagnosis, according to a new global review led by University College London researchers.

For individuals with early-onset dementia, that delay grows even longer—to 4.1 years. Published in the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, the study offers the first systematic meta-analysis of how long it takes to receive a dementia diagnosis and why it often takes so long. Drawing on data from over 30,000 individuals across 13 studies, researchers found troubling gaps in both awareness and healthcare access that prolong the diagnostic process.

Delays Span Years—and Are Worse for the Young

In analyzing studies from Europe, the United States, Australia, and China, researchers found that even in high-income countries, timely dementia diagnosis remains elusive. For younger adults showing signs of dementia, the road to recognition is especially long.

Average time to diagnosis for all dementia types: 3.5 years

For early-onset (under age 65): 4.1 years

For frontotemporal dementia: 4.2 years

For Alzheimer’s disease: 3.6 years

For late-onset dementia: 2.9 years

Lead author Dr. Vasiliki Orgeta, from UCL’s Division of Psychiatry, said, “Timely diagnosis of dementia remains a major global challenge, shaped by a complex set of factors, and specific healthcare strategies are urgently needed to improve it.”

Why Are Diagnoses So Delayed?

Multiple barriers contribute to the delay. Symptoms are often mistaken for normal aging. Fear and stigma prevent individuals from seeking help. Even when patients do enter the healthcare system, confusing referral pathways and under-resourced clinics slow things down.

“Symptoms of dementia are often mistaken for normal ageing, while fear, stigma, and low public awareness can discourage people from seeking help,” said co-author Dr. Phuong Leung.

Professor Rafael Del-Pino-Casado from the University of Jaén, Spain, added that systemic issues within healthcare—like limited access to specialists or culturally inappropriate assessments—create further obstacles.

Who Waits the Longest?

Some groups face even greater delays than others. The study found that:

Younger patients were diagnosed later than older ones

People with frontotemporal dementia had longer diagnostic intervals

Black patients experienced longer delays in one U.S. study

These disparities highlight the need for both clinical training and public awareness campaigns to encourage earlier recognition and referral.

Why Early—or Timely—Diagnosis Matters

Delays in diagnosis reduce opportunities for early intervention, care planning, and support. While a cure remains elusive, knowing sooner can help patients and families navigate the condition with more resources and better outcomes.

“Timely diagnosis can improve access to treatments and for some people prolong the time living with mild dementia before symptoms worsen,” said Dr. Orgeta.

What Can Be Done?

The authors call for action on several fronts:

Public campaigns to raise awareness and reduce stigma

Clinician training to improve early recognition and referrals

Expanded access to memory clinics and culturally adapted diagnostic tools

More research into healthcare disparities and diagnostic pathways

“To speed up dementia diagnosis, we need action on multiple fronts,” said Dr. Orgeta. “Clinician training is critical to improve early recognition and referral, along with access to early intervention and individualised support.”

Looking Ahead

The review underscores the urgent need for a global rethink of how dementia is diagnosed. Building better systems for earlier recognition could reduce emotional suffering, improve treatment outcomes, and help families prepare for what lies ahead. But to get there, health systems must move faster—and smarter.

Journal: International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry

DOI: 10.1002/gps.70129

