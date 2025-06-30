Shares of Joby Aviation (JOBY 11.02%) are rising on Monday, up 11.6% as of 3:41 p.m. ET. The jump comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were up 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.

Joby, which develops electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft, announced that it had completed a series of important test flights in Dubai.

Joby is taking off in Dubai

On Monday, Joby announced that it had completed a series of wingborne flights with its eVTOL airtaxi in Dubai. The flights are a first in the United Arab Emirates and mark an important milestone in the company’s quest to bring an eVTOL airtaxi service to the country.

The flights were conducted in collaboration with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and the U.A.E’s General Civil Aviation Authority, following a 2024 agreement granting Joby exclusive air taxi operating rights in Dubai for six years. Joby expects commercial operations to commence in 2026.

Joby is headed for launch next year

Joby looks to be the clear leader at the moment in the eVTOL space. The company appears on track to launch commercial operations by next year. Its success will depend on sticking to that timeline.

It has a solid balance sheet that gives it plenty of room to breathe as it transitions from pre-revenue to a commercial launch. However, even if it sticks to its timeline, the company will likely need to raise a significant amount of cash as it ramps up production. Investors should be aware of the risk of dilution.