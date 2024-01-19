Why does Karim Benzema wear a bandage on his right hand? Many have been asking as the France international finds himself linked to Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Al-Ittihad No.9 has worn white strapping on his right hand for quite a while now, although many are unaware of the reason behind it.

So, why does Karim Benzema wear a bandage? Let’s take a look…

Why Benzema wears a bandage

Well, the Frenchman suffered a gruesome finger injury back in January 2019 during Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Real Betis in La Liga.

Benzema collided with Marc Bartra and fell to the ground, putting his right hand out to cushion his fall.

However, the 36-year-old ended up fracturing the little finger on his right hand as a result.

📸| Karim Benzema may have broken his little finger after a challenge from Marc Bartra. 🤕 pic.twitter.com/AbsnaBZS6b — 𝗥𝗠𝗢𝗻𝗹𝘆 (@ReaIMadridOnly) January 13, 2019

Benzema had to be substituted, and missed Real Madrid’s next game – a Copa del Rey Round of 16 clash against Leganes.

However, the Lyon-born striker was back in action after that game, wearing his now trademark white bandage which he opted for instead of undergoing immediate surgery, which would have seen him miss more games for Real Madrid.

Despite eventually finding time to have an operation during the summer of 2019, Benzema continued to wear the bandage.

Explaining his decision, AS quote the forward as saying: “I did have an operation, but when you have surgery you have to be out for two months. I’ve hurt (the finger) again, but I don’t have time to stop and have another operation, so I wear the bandage when I’m playing.”

Benzema could join Arsenal or Chelsea

Fresh talk about Benzema’s bandage comes amid serious doubts over his future in Saudi Arabia.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sources recently told HITC Football that the striker is set for talks with At-Ittihad over his situation amid links to Arsenal, while Graeme Bailey previously reported that Chelsea could move to sign him.

Benzema profile

Full name: Karim Mostafa Benzema

Age: 36

Height: 6ft 1in (1.85m)

Date of birth: 19th December 1987

Place of birth: Lyon

Nationality: France

Club: Al-Ittihad

Position: Striker

Salary: £303,050-a-day