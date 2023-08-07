

In this article

The housing market has dealt a tough hand to real estate investors as of late. Prices are staying the same, but mortgage rates are rising, rents have peaked, and so-called “easy” investments have been increasingly difficult to manage. The “lazy” investors who bought simple short-term rentals are now sitting with empty units, and BRRRRers that never adjusted their strategy are stuck with standard houses producing bleak returns. What’s the right move to make when investing is harder than ever before?

We wanted to know what’s REALLY happening in the housing market. So we brought on short-term rental expert Avery Carl, father of the BRRRR method David Greene, and luxury flipper James Dainard, to get their opinions on what’s working, what isn’t, and what investors should do now. Surprisingly, all these experts agree that ONE type of investing is the best way to go, and it’s such an obvious choice that you may miss it.

But, before this real estate investing strategy smackdown begins, we’ll get to know the current states of short-term rentals, flipping, and BRRRRing, plus which strategies are making money and which are falling flat. This is a new housing market; if you want to make it, you can’t play by the same rules.

Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

Listen to the Podcast Here

Read the Transcript Here

Watch the Episode Here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgj2azYXcUw123???????????????????

Help Us Out!

Help us reach new listeners on iTunes by leaving us a rating and review! It takes just 30 seconds and instructions can be found here. Thanks! We really appreciate it!

In This Episode We Cover:

The ONE investing strategy ANY investor can use to make more money in 2023

ANY investor can use to The short-term rental slowdown and why basic hosts are in trouble

and why basic hosts are in trouble Flipping houses and the almost unbelievable returns you could be making in today’s market

in today’s market Why “lazy” investors are about to get crushed (and what they can do about it)

(and what they can do about it) BRRRR blunders and why this strategy may have to be put on ice until rates drop

and why this strategy may have to be put on ice until rates drop Avoiding the “ turnkey trap” that’ll tie you to a boring house, making bleak returns

that’ll tie you to a boring house, making bleak returns And So Much More!

Links from the Show

Book Mentioned in the Show

Connect with Dave and Avery:

Interested in learning more about today’s sponsors or becoming a BiggerPockets partner yourself? Email [email protected].

Note By BiggerPockets: These are opinions written by the author and do not necessarily represent the opinions of BiggerPockets.