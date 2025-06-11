Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Excellence in time management, organization, multitasking and communication, plus impressive command of skills like patience, empathy and fortitude is the perfect formula for an effective leader. That’s why many moms with entrepreneurial ambitions are a great fit for owning their own business and, specifically, for franchise ownership. And the flexibility of being your own boss is an inherent advantage of the franchising business model that busy parents gravitate toward.

At Kiddie Academy, where I serve as chief development officer, almost all franchise locations have at least one woman on the ownership team, and nearly 95% of these women have children of their own. Many female entrepreneurs have discovered Kiddie Academy as a path to business ownership that fits within the structure of their lives.

And, while early childhood education and motherhood go hand-in-hand, other franchise organizations offer similar opportunities to the 89% of aspiring female business owners who plan to build a career around their busy lives in the next five years, according to Kiddie Academy research.

‘More freedom in their lives’

The recent Kiddie Academy survey of current and aspiring female business owners also indicates that 62% of respondents became business owners because they wanted more freedom in their lives. After making the transition, 93% found the freedom they were looking for. So, how do I know we’ve got a great franchise candidate on our hands? Here’s how: she tells us she’s a mom. I can be very sure she’s got the values and hands-on experience we’re looking for, and I know she will appreciate the flexibility franchising provides.

Moms already run an organization within their own homes. Most mothers take the lead on handling family communications, schedules, relationships, finances and more. It’s a microcosm of the business world, where mom serves as the CEO of the household, making sure all of the parts and pieces work together to run smoothly and that the family culture is strong. I often hear from mothers that they’re not sure if they have the skills or experience to run a business. The reality is, they already do.

According to our survey, 91% of current female business owners feel fulfilled in their professional lives, compared to just 55% of those who haven’t made the leap to business ownership. Current female business owners also found that they were happier (58%), more confident (54%) and more empowered (54%) than they were in their previous roles. Ambitious working moms are looking for a strong work-life balance and because the franchise model works like a family, they are uniquely positioned to own it.

Flexibility and support

One of the most important considerations of opening a franchise is knowing that you’re not alone. Franchising offers a similar support structure all the way from signing a franchise agreement to securing real estate and holding a grand opening to advising on ongoing marketing and operations to achieve success.

Within the franchisor/franchise owner framework, personal flexibility is a result of the support system. Business owners set their own schedules as long as they’ve structured their operations to reinforce that. Each franchise industry comes with different perks. For example, moms of young children who own a Kiddie Academy have on-site child care and Monday-Friday business hours.

Building a legacy

Working moms who start a business of their own or open a franchise location expand the possibilities and help shape the future for their families. There are several franchise owners I know personally who have integrated their families into business operations, setting up a legacy opportunity to eventually transfer ownership to their children. With nearly 30% of our survey respondents making the jump to entrepreneurship due to a desire to leave a legacy, moms who choose a path of franchise ownership can inspire their children and grandchildren to follow in their footsteps.

Almost all those we polled (90%) also believe that it’s important the next generation of children see female business owners in their neighborhoods. Owning a business is a great way to lead by example. It’s important that female business owners proudly share what they do, knowing that their products and services are integral to customers and to the community.

