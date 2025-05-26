Billionaire investor Mark Cuban expressed his dislike for Tesla’s design elements. During his appearance on “Your Mom’s House” podcast in March, when questioned about his preferred vehicle, Cuban, a Tesla owner, surprisingly answered “A Kia. EV6.” He additionally stated “I like it. I’m comfortable with it.”

Whilst still retaining his Tesla ownership, Cuban elaborated: “On the Tesla you’ve got to find [the turn signal] and push the button… while you’re driving. You can’t pay attention to the road as much.”

Speaking favourably about Kia, he remarked: “It doesn’t try to be too fancy. Your turn signal is like… a turn signal”.

Although Cuban is content driving a less expensive Kia EV6, his 15-year-old son disapproves. When Cuban proposed passing down the vehicle for driving practice, his son immediately refused, stating, “It’s not cool, Dad.” He labelled it a “nerd car.” Cuban’s reply? “Exactly,” he said, accepting the description.

Mark Cuban criticises Elon Musk



Cuban frequently critiques Elon Musk. In an appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast this year, he acknowledged enjoying provoking Musk because he has “really thin skin and it just makes it easy.”

In a separate discussion this year, Cuban stated “I have no problem throwing Elon under the bus, but I’ll save it for when it’s truly deserved.”Last year, following Musk’s request for users to share more constructive content on X, Cuban responded swiftly. “Please post a bit more positive, beautiful or informative content on this platform,” the Tesla CEO wrote. Cuban replied “You first”.Cuban recently shared a story from an evening at COMDEX, a significant technology exhibition in Las Vegas, where Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates overshadowed him. Cuban described speaking with several women who subsequently departed with Gates, who had recently taken Microsoft public and was becoming prominent in technology. Cuban humorously noted that Bill Gates attracted away “his girls.”