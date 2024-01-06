Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) shares are trading lower after the company announced plans to recover uncollected rents and outstanding loan obligations from Steward Health Care System.

Also, Keybanc downgraded the stock from overweight to sector weight, which has also contributed to the 30% decline in the company’s stock price.

Why is this a big deal?

The announcement regarding Steward Health Care System clearly shows that Medical Properties Trust is facing significant challenges in its business operations.

Steward Health Care System, being a major tenant and borrower, plays a crucial role in Medical Properties Trust’s revenue stream. Subsequently, the difficulty in collecting rents and loan obligations indicates potential financial instability.

Now what?

In the meantime, investors are in a holding pattern. The company’s ability to collect from Steward Health Care System will greatly dictate the direction of its stock price in the months to come.

The 30% decline in stock price is a significant market reaction, reflecting the seriousness of the situation and the potential risks to the company’s future performance. Furthermore, it puts its 17.17% annual dividend yield at risk.

With all of this at play, Medical Properties Trust is a wait-and-see stock rather than a buy-the-dip opportunity.

While you wait, consider other healthcare REITs like Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT), CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE), and Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

