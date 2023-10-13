Utilizing multiple models is a vital part of the weather forecast creation process. Boston Globe via Getty Images

Using the right tool for the job is a mantra that transcends workplaces and career paths. Much like a plumber choosing the right wrench or a surgeon selecting the proper clamp, meteorologists have a multitude of weather models available to create a forecast. A weather model is essentially a series of very complex mathematical equations combined with real-time data collected from satellite, radar and weather stations to simulate future conditions. These models vary in lead time, precision, and skill, and each has their place when a meteorologist produces a forecast. However, a meteorologist would rarely opt to utilize one model exclusively.

Utilizing multiple models is a vital part of the forecast creation process. This allows for situations where a single model, forecasting a large, land-falling hurricane for example, can be discarded when most models are forecasting a swift turn out to sea. When considering which model guidance to follow, typically the forecasting models, both global and regional, are from national centers and agencies such as the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (ECMWF), the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), Environment Canada (EC), the United Kingdom Meteorological Office (UKMO), the National Center for Environmental Prediction (NCEP) in the United States. Each of these weather models utilizes a set of equations to predict the atmosphere, however, each model’s equations are slightly different, which can spiral into the difference between the need to prepare for evacuations and continuity of business and a quiet, late-summer day.

Rather than relying on one single model, meteorologists typically create an “ensemble” or combination of the individual models, a method commonly used in weather forecasting to reduce bias and boost the accuracy of the models.

One of these ensemble forecast techniques is to look at multiple different models, seeing how entirely different sets of equations handle the same situation. This initial pass can point to outlying model solutions due to a model’s, sometimes poor, handling of the atmosphere. However, this does nothing to establish if, for instance, a storm is trending east or west. The second pass is typically to use previous runs of the same models to try and establish a trend in the modeling. This can help narrow down a storm’s track and intensity and can point out if just a single run of a model was ‘off.’ Lastly, meteorologists can reference the ensembles of each of the models. With this approach, a model is run multiple times but with slightly different initial conditions. Each of these slightly different initial conditions can produce some deviation in a storm’s track and intensity, which further helps eliminate outlying solutions and increase confidence where there is a good convergence of track and intensity.

The use of multiple models is critical in the forecast creation process but is not without its pitfalls. In 2012, Hurricane Sandy made landfall in New Jersey to devastating effect. Its forecast track, including the left turn, was well forecasted by the European model 7 days out. However, most other model solutions took Sandy out to sea, leaving the European model as an outlying solution. Over numerous runs, other weather models began to forecast a land-falling hurricane and the models taking Sandy out to sea became the outlying solutions. Had forecasts been locked into the European models forecast earlier, additional preparations could have been made. However, the forecast would have looked alarmist if that early land-falling track had been utilized and the storm turned out to sea. This is an example of the challenge meteorologists face when there are multiple solutions for the same storm, in this case, one of the costliest hurricanes in U.S. history.

The advances in computing power and cloud technology, improved weather models, and machine learning have relegated some of the age-old constraints in weather forecasts to the past. More advanced forecast systems being designed today leverage these advances to deliver highly sophisticated forecasts that are more accurate than ever and allow users to make critical decisions with confidence.