In business, as in life, it’s often not just what you know, but who you know. I’ve seen this play out repeatedly in my career, particularly in the commercial cleaning and disinfection services sector. While technical know-how and operational excellence are essential, many of our company’s most significant opportunities and best franchise partnerships began with a conversation, a coffee meeting, or a handshake at an industry event.

Networking isn’t just about swapping business cards or adding contacts on LinkedIn. It’s about building a web of genuine, trust-based relationships that can support you throughout your professional journey. And yes, it requires effort, but the return on that investment is exponential.

Here’s what I’ve learned about building meaningful business connections — and a cautionary tale about what not to do.

Networking starts with service, not self

In the early days of leading Anago Cleaning Systems, I frequently found myself attending conventions and expos, where I met potential franchisees, clients and vendors. What became clear quickly was that the most impactful conversations didn’t start with a pitch, they started with curiosity.

If you want to be memorable in a room full of professionals, ask better questions. What are they working on? What challenges are they facing? What are they excited about? When you lead with an interest in others, you build trust and trust is the bedrock of any lasting relationship.

One of our top-performing Master Franchise owners came to us not through a direct sales effort, but after several years of staying connected through mutual industry events. Every time we met, the conversation centered on what he was building and how we could support one another. By the time the timing was right, it wasn’t even a question — he knew we were the right fit.

Follow up like a pro

A good first impression opens the door, but it’s what you do afterward that determines whether the relationship has legs. I’ve made it a practice to follow up with every meaningful connection within 24 hours. Even a brief note, such as “Great to meet you, here’s that article I mentioned,” or, “Let’s keep in touch about X,” conveys professionalism and authenticity.

I’ve also learned to keep a lightweight “CRM-for-life” system. Whether it’s a spreadsheet, a contact management app, or a running note in your phone, track who you’ve met, where and what matters to them. Did they just launch a new product? Is their daughter graduating? These little personal touchpoints create deep professional loyalty.

Build before you need

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned is to build your network before you need it. A crisis is the worst time to meet someone new, but a great time to reach out to someone you’ve built goodwill with over the years.

For example, during the early days of the pandemic, many companies were scrambling to find reliable cleaning services that met the heightened disinfection standards. Because of the relationships our franchisees had fostered over the years, they were on speed dial for major facility managers, health care providers and retailers. Our network became our lifeline — and their solution.

Diversify Your Network

In franchising and business overall, it’s easy to stay in your lane and talk to people in your same sector, your exact role, or your same geography. But real growth happens at the edges of your network.

Some of my most enlightening conversations have come from connecting with people outside the commercial cleaning industry, including tech entrepreneurs, nonprofit leaders, even artists. They think differently, challenge your assumptions and often open doors you didn’t know existed.

Join a professional association. Say yes to that community board meeting. Attend an event outside your usual sphere of influence. The best business ideas often come from unexpected intersections.

One thing not to do: The transactional trap

Early in my career, I attended a networking mixer where a young entrepreneur practically threw a business card at me before launching into a memorized elevator pitch. He never asked my name, never asked a question and within thirty seconds was scanning the room for someone else.

I kept the card, not to follow up, but to remind myself what not to do.

Networking isn’t speed dating. If you treat every connection as a stepping stone to something you want, you’ll find yourself building bridges that lead nowhere. People sense when they’re being ‘worked’ versus when someone is genuinely interested in who they are and what they care about.

Meaningful networking is more about quality than quantity. It’s not about building the biggest contact list. It’s about building the strongest relationships. Whether you’re in commercial cleaning services or the creative arts, investing in authentic, long-term professional relationships will always yield returns greater than any cold pitch ever could.

Be generous. Be curious. Be consistent. Because in business, the strongest connections aren’t just made — they’re earned.

