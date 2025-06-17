Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

No entrepreneur wants a surprise tax bill — especially when every dollar matters for growth. Staying ahead of tax policy changes is one of the smartest ways to protect your bottom line and avoid disruptions.

With the Senate now reviewing the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Congress is moving closer to enacting one of the most significant shifts in U.S. tax policy in recent history. If passed, the legislation would expand — and in many cases, strengthen — existing incentives for entrepreneurs to reinvest in equipment, hire more staff, and scale with confidence.

Here’s what’s coming — and how you can position your business for what’s next.

The government wants you to invest in your business — now more than ever

The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) brought sweeping changes to the tax code, many of which aimed to boost business investment. But those provisions were set to expire by the end of this year.

The new House bill extends and enhances several of those benefits. One major update? The Qualified Business Income (QBI) deduction gives many sole proprietors, partnerships, S corporations, and some trusts and estates a tax break. Under the TCJA, that deduction was 20%. The new legislation would increase it to 23% and make it permanent, putting more cash directly into the hands of small business owners.

Another key change: entrepreneurs could again deduct domestic R&D expenses immediately, restoring a popular provision that had expired. While this update would only run from 2025 through 2029, it marks a meaningful shift. Countries like South Africa and Singapore already offer enhanced R&D deductions of 150% to 400% — this change helps U.S. businesses stay globally competitive.

The bill also brings back full bonus depreciation, allowing businesses to deduct 100% of qualifying assets like equipment, software, and property at the time of purchase. That means you won’t need to spread deductions out over time — you get the full benefit upfront.

The government is shifting what it wants you to invest in

Governments shape economic behavior through tax policy. In recent years, U.S. incentives have focused heavily on renewable energy and emissions reduction. Business owners have used tax credits to install solar panels or invest in electric vehicles at lower costs.

But the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, backed by the Trump administration and a Republican-led Congress, signals a pivot. Incentives are shifting toward American manufacturing and domestic fossil fuel production.

That means it’s time to reexamine your tax strategy. If you’ve invested in green initiatives — or plan to — you’ll want to understand how these new priorities could affect your bottom line. For example, while EV tax breaks may fade, the bill introduces a new $10,000 deduction on loans for vehicles assembled in the U.S. Make sure your strategy aligns with these evolving incentives.

Personal tax changes will impact you and your employees

The bill also raises the standard deduction to $16,000 for individual filers and $32,000 for joint filers — up by $1,000 and $2,000, respectively. That’s welcome news for many employees and for entrepreneurs who don’t itemize.

Seniors get an even better break. The legislation includes a temporary $4,000 bonus deduction for individuals over 65 with a modified AGI under $75,000 (or $150,000 for joint filers). However, that bonus expires in 2028.

If you live in a high-tax state, you’ll want to note the changes to the SALT deduction (state and local tax). The current $10,000 cap would jump to $40,000 in 2025 for households earning under $500,000 and gradually increase through 2033. Above that threshold, the deduction phases out entirely.

There are also proposed exemptions for tips and overtime pay, which could change how you approach payroll and compensation. These details are worth discussing with a tax advisor to ensure you’re optimizing for both compliance and competitive hiring.

Thinking of starting a business? Now may be the best time

The U.S. has a long tradition of using tax policy to support entrepreneurship, and this bill continues that legacy. If you’ve been sitting on a business idea, the new provisions could help you get started with lower upfront costs and stronger long-term incentives.

At the end of the day, every dollar saved on taxes is a dollar you can reinvest — whether in talent, technology, or new offerings. Smart planning now will ensure your business is ready for what’s ahead.