

In this article

If you’ve been thinking about buying a house in 2024, you already may be too late. With mortgage rates dropping, listings increasing, and spring buying season only a short couple of months away, NOW is the time to act before bidding wars start up again. With so much pent-up buyer demand, agents and lenders are already seeing a spike in activity, and we haven’t even gotten to spring. So, if you want to know how to buy a house in 2024, even with fierce competition, we’re here to help.

Avery Carl, short-term rental expert and agent, and Caeli Ridge, President at Ridge Lending Group, join us to talk about what they’re seeing in the market NOW, what their housing market predictions are as buying season heats back up, and whether or not now is even the time to buy. Both Avery and Caeli work heavily with investors, so they know what does and doesn’t work when buying a rental property, NOT just a primary residence.

We’ll touch on the hottest markets that could see the most competition, why rookie investors need to snap out of analysis paralysis to win in 2024, and why this buying season could become red-hot in just a few months. Plus, David and Rob will answer a listener’s question about how to win in a competitive market without having the highest bid.

Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

Listen to the Podcast Here

Read the Transcript Here

Watch the Episode Here

?????????

Help Us Out!

Help us reach new listeners on iTunes by leaving us a rating and review! It takes just 30 seconds and instructions can be found here. Thanks! We really appreciate it!

In This Episode We Cover:

“Buying season” and why spring 2024 could bring back the hot housing market

could bring back the Most active real estate markets that are seeing inventory fly off the MLS

that are seeing inventory fly off the MLS Why mortgage rates are NOT as important as you think they are

they are The “great stalemate” and what could cause homeowners to finally list their houses

and what could cause homeowners to finally list their houses Whether to buy or wait and the risk of holding out for lower mortgage rates

and the risk of holding out for lower mortgage rates How to beat other buyers when bidding for investment properties

when bidding for investment properties And So Much More!

Links from the Show

Connect with Avery and Caeli:

Interested in learning more about today’s sponsors or becoming a BiggerPockets partner yourself? Email [email protected].

Note By BiggerPockets: These are opinions written by the author and do not necessarily represent the opinions of BiggerPockets.