The recovery in Nvidia (NVDA 5.86%) stock continues again today. After plunging more than 30% from 2025 highs, shares of the advanced semiconductor company have been staging a comeback in recent weeks.

Today’s move comes as CEO Jensen Huang attends the Saudi Arabia-U.S. investment forum along with other business leaders and President Trump. Huang has already made that visit lucrative for Nvidia. Investors heard the news of a new business deal for the artificial intelligence (AI) leader and pushed Nvidia shares higher by 5.6% as of 11:45 a.m. ET.

A big Blackwell chip sale

Nvidia announced a deal to sell more than 18,000 of its latest Blackwell chips to Saudi Arabian company Humain for hyperscale AI data centers. That deal is just the first phase of a new partnership. Humain plans to be a leading Saudi builder of AI infrastructure that will deploy AI models and other digital platforms.

Nvidia will participate in much of that growth. Humain will also utilize Nvidia’s Omniverse cloud platform to power applications in a new 500-megawatt data center. Tareq Amin, CEO of Humain, stated, “Our partnership with Nvidia is a bold step forward in realizing the Kingdom’s ambitions to lead in AI and advanced digital infrastructure.”

Saudi Arabia invests in the U.S.

That’s not the only news that has Nvidia shareholders excited today. The White House also announced $600 billion worth of Saudi Arabian investments in the U.S. That includes a planned $20 billion investment in AI data centers and energy infrastructure.

While Nvidia wasn’t mentioned by name in the announced $600 billion commitment, it stands to reason that it will be involved in supplying chips and other products for the increasing growth of data centers and AI infrastructure in the U.S. going forward.

All of that news has investors believing that Nvidia still has a long runway for growth. There is no reason to dispute that belief, and investing in Nvidia stock now looks to be a good bet.