





This season might not be shaping up to be the championship run that the Kansas City Chiefs were hoping for, but one of the team’s star players could have a side gig waiting for him in the wrestling world.

During a recent interview with TMZ, wrestler The Miz reflected on hitting Travis Kelce up in his DMs to try and lure him over to WWE.

“I’m always sending DMs to Travis being like ‘Hey, you’re pretty good in the ring. I think you could do pretty well,'” The Miz revealed. “And this year we’re at Wrestlemania we’re in Philly. So never say never.”

The Miz went on to say that both Travis and his brother Jason—who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles—could be a force to be reckoned with.

“It would make complete sense. Jason Kelce, maybe he retires after this year and then what better way to go out than with a match at Wrestlemania?” he speculated. “I think those two could do whatever they want. They have that much talent, and that much work ethic.”

As for the Chief’s most famous stadium presence this season? The Miz thinks she could have an effect too. “Taylor Swift has an effect on anything she puts her hands on. Anything she steps into. So her and her Swifties are unmatched,” he said.

Kelce previously told TMZ that he had spoken to The Miz about the possibility. “Me and the Miz have been talking a little bit about it so hopefully, we can brew something into fruition here,” he said back in April.

Who knows, maybe we’ll see Travis in the ring sooner than later.