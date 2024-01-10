The raw ingredients of Rainbow’s winning recipe may have been there from the start, but it took a little tinkering to strike edutainment and pop-culture gold. When the show arrived in 1972 it was trumpeted as a rival to Sesame Street, albeit a very low-budget, culturally homogenous, and restrainedly British riff on the format. The government had only recently relaxed restrictions on television broadcasting hours, creating a lunch-time gap that Rainbow’s creator Pamela Lonsdale moved to plug. The original idea was for the show to be helmed by an eponymous bear called Rainbow, but this idea was shelved, and Bungle, Zippy, and a pair of glove puppets called Sunshine and Mooney took centre-stage alongside the show’s first human presenter David Cook.

Viewers who began with this early incarnation of the show were doubtless left nursing a life-long fear of all things ursine, on account of Bungle’s original design being less cuddly, and more blood-curdlingly terrifying. Bungle’s fur was two-toned, making him look like a polar bear who’d killed a grizzly and gone on to wear its pelt as a trophy. Those meaty, come-to-death arms, and those big, unblinking eyes staring out from a nightmarishly proportioned head invited comparison with a meth-addicted werewolf as imagined by a Manga artist. Truly disturbing. Thankfully, despite the horrific appearance, this iteration of Bungle was played with child-like glee by mild-mannered geek favourite John Leeson, who would go on to provide the voice of the Fourth Doctor’s faithful robot dog ‘K9’ in Doctor Who.

Fast forward a year or two. Sunshine, Mooney and David Cook were out. Bungle had a new look, this time mercifully friendly and non-nightmarish, and a new man inside of him. That man was Stanley Bates, who along with Malcolm Lord would form the backbone of Bungle’s halcyon years as the benign-looking, lumbering, bumbling huff-taker and whistle-blower the nation would come to know and love. Zippy had behind him (or perhaps under him) the decades-long dream team of Roy Skelton and Ronnie Le Drew, voicing and puppeteering respectively. Roy Skelton also provided the voice of George. Skelton was very much the Frank Oz of Rainbow, even down to the heavy-throated uniqueness of his voices, but especially in voicing a creature, like Yoda, who defied proper classification, and whose name came to be a short-hand for all members of his kind.

The icing on the cake was the addition of Geoffrey Hayes to the cast, whose perfect blend of father-figure and friend, mentor and tormented, turned this disparate collection of blood-pressure-popping puppets into a proper family. As the format of the show switched from educational tapas to episode-long narratives, Geoffrey became as much of a respected, avuncular presence in the viewer’s lives as he was in George, Bungle and Zippy’s.

Which is why, after almost 20 years at the top of the Kids’ TV game, what happened to Rainbow and its small-screen icons – particularly Geoffrey – seemed senselessly unfair. And the sting in this tale was a long time coming…

Death on the Box

In 1958, an act of government was passed with the intention of breaking up the BBC’s broadcast monopoly. This created the independent broadcasting network we now know as ITV (or STV if you’re north of the border). The UK was carved into various televisual fiefdoms, with air-time contracts awarded to different operators, or franchisees, across the regions, all bowing to government power. A little like Game of Thrones, but without the nudity.