“Over here, I’ve actually been called the chief Reddit officer, given my interactions with customers on the Rivian Sub-Reddit,” Bensaid said shortly after his introduction by CEO RJ Scaringe.

Rivian has made 22 major software updates to its vehicles since launch at the end of 2021, Bensaid said, adding features like Bird’s Eye View, Camp Mode and snow mode.

“We own the software stack and control nearly every single computer in the vehicle,” he said.

Bensaid spoke after Rivian told investors it will build about 52,000 vehicles in 2023, up from its previous goal of 50,000. The company makes a pair of consumer vehicles and a battery-electric delivery van for Amazon.com Inc., its biggest shareholder.

Scaringe also talked up the importance of software and electronics. They will be central to the company’s next-generation vehicle called R2.

“I would say that’s among the most important things to own in looking at what a structurally cost-advantaged vehicle manufacturer will look like in the world of today,” he said.