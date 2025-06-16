It was also not just Obama and the Canadian prime minister that condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Hague Declaration, signed by the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, the president of the European Council and the president of the European Commission, jointly condemned “Russia’s illegal attempt to annex Crimea in contravention of international law and specific international obligations,” and announced the member nations of the G8 would not participate in the Sochi summit, effectively bringing that organization to an end.