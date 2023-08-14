Most Marvel Comics are well-suited to TV shows. After all, comics are serialized stories, and so are TV series. But in the case of Secret Invasion, Marvel made a big mistake taking this comic and making it a series and not a film. For one thing Secret Invasion was a massive crossover event in the comics. It featured basically every Marvel hero, and it involved the shocking revelation that many Marvel heroes — including some of the oldest and most trusted Avengers — were secretly Skrulls in disguise.

The Secret Invasion TV show sort of tried this trick on a much smaller scale — bur that’s just it. Secret Invasion the TV show felt so small. It needed a bigger budget and a bigger cast, and in our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video, we explain why Secret Invasion would have worked so much better as a film. We’ll explore the post-Avengers: Endgame state of the MCU, and break down how we could have liked an Avengers 5 based on Secret Invasion to play out. Watch the full video below:

