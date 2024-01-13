Doctors have warned that American men partaking in a bizarre, new sexual trend could be at risk of nasty infections, leading to permanent erectile problems.

The kink, called ‘urethral sounding’, involves inserting a small metal or silicone rod into the urethral opening at the tip of the penis – as this is said to generate extreme pleasure.

Sales of the rods themselves are said to have soared since 2019, according to some retailers – and kits are on sale at Amazon and Walmart for as little as $8.99.

Insiders say the craze has been popularized by men on social media who speak of the benefits, as well as reality TV shows such as Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

But doctors have warned that rods bought online could be coated in bacteria that trigger urinary tract infections (UTI) — potentially leaving men with long-term erectile and urination problems.

Doctors are warning people to ensure they clean urethral sounding equipment before use (stock image)

Patients who practice urethral sounding begin using a small rod — that can fit into the urethra — before moving to larger ones to ‘stretch’ the tube.

The rods are said to stimulate the inside of the prostate, triggering intense feelings of pleasure.

But Dr Joshua Gonzalez, a urologist in Los Angeles who has several patients who enjoy urethral sounding, warned people to be aware of the risks.

He told DailyMail.com: ‘I think one of the big issues with urethral sounding is safety.

‘You want to make sure you are sterilizing the sounding rods.

‘I am pretty sure that if you are buying from Amazon or Walmart, these rods are likely not coming sterile.’

Sounding rods should also be sterilized between use, he added, and kept clean to ensure they are not colonized by bacteria.

To sterilize sounding rods, recommendations include placing them in boiling water for three to five minutes and adding an antiseptic, like betadine.

Additionally, if rods are shared between people without being cleaned, they could pass on sexually-transmitted diseases including HIV.

About eight to ten million Americans are treated every year for UTIs.

These infections can usually be treated using antibiotics, but in some cases they can lead to long-term damage – especially if they go untreated.

Other complications of UTIs include incontinence, a higher risk of cancers of the bladder and problems with the prostate.

Patients who do urethral sounding are also at higher risk of irritating the lining of the urethra, which can also trigger problems with ejaculation or urination, experts say.

They may also injure or puncture the walls of the tube. One case detailed in a medical journal, tells of a man who suffered a punctured urethra and bladder after inserting a pen into the urethral opening.

Dr Gonzalez told DailyMail.com that urethral sounding appeared to be most common among middle-aged gay men.

He hasn’t spotted a rise in patients coming to his clinic, he said, or injuries — but there has been an uptick in interest.

He said: ‘This may be an unintended consequence of the internet, so those hearing about it for the first time on TikTok may be searching for it more and learning about it.’