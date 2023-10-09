You may want to hold off on updating your iPhone.

A TikToker who claims to be a former Apple sales specialist is warning people who own an iPhone 13 or an older model against downloading the latest operating system, iOS 17, released last month.

“In my experience, I’ve had a lot of app crashing, lag with most media apps like TikTok, Insta, YouTube, Netflix” since updating to 17, said Tyler Morgan, who goes by @hitomidocameraroll on TikTok. “I’ll have perfect signal and be fine on my computer, but my phone will just act like there’s no Wi-Fi,” he told The Post Monday.

“I know for a fact, with older phones at least, this is intentional on Apple’s part. They update the phones with a higher preference for the newer models, which makes sense [for those phones,] but what they could fix and don’t is the effect it has on older models.”

Morgan, 29, detailed the features that come with the latest update — such as NameDrop and StandBy mode — to his 631,000 TikTok followers last month.

At the end of the Sept. 17 clip, which has 4.6 million views, he notes that the update slows down older phones.

A commenter asked if that’s really true — and Morgan reiterated in a follow-up video with 3.9 million views, “Yep. Yes, it will.”

Morgan, who lives in Los Angeles, claims that iOS 17 was “specifically” designed for the iPhone 15.

“It’ll be fine with the 14, [but] you’re gonna start noticing [problems] with the 13,” he said, and it “just goes down from there.”

He added that the update is “absolutely not” necessary.

“This is something that Apple’s done for pretty much the entirety of the iPhone after, like, the iPhone 4,” Morgan said.

The Post reached out to Apple for comment.







A TikToker who claims to be a former Apple sales specialist is warning people who own an iPhone 13 or an older model against downloading the operating system released last month, iOS 17. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

In his minutelong clip, Morgan clarified that 17 is not “un-runnable” on older phones, but “you’re just not going to get the full experience that [Apple is] advertising.”

He claims that what you’ll get is “very laggy and problematic.”

He continued, “Your battery is going to die, like, hard — more than slowing down your phone. Honestly, I would be more concerned with your battery.”

Morgan believes owners of older phones will end up charging them three to four times a day.

“Here’s a good general rule of thumb: If you’re happy with your overall phone experience on whatever update you’re on, leave it alone. Stay on that update,” he said. “Your life, your decisions. Make the right ones.”

To The Post, Morgan added: “Newer iOS updates are not optimized for older-model phones, and Apple can choose which one. They could make the updates optimized for all iPhones if they wanted to, but they don’t, because why should they? It forces you to feel like your 1-year-old phone is now old.”

However, several TikTok commenters say they’re using the new update on an older model with no issues.

“Guys I have an 11 and was using the beta for ios17 I’m completely fine. The only one who [may] seem to notice change is probably XS or lower,” someone posted.

“I have an iPhone XS and I have IOS 17 and no lagging way smoother than before,” another said.

“i installed it on my lil radioactive iphone 12 but it runs a hell of a lot smoother now,” someone shared.

“I’ve been running the iOS 17 beta on my iPhone XR just fine,” a user commented.