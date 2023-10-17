Tezuka played an even more pivotal role in Nintendo the following year, directing and designing both The Legend of Zelda and the original Japanese version of Super Mario Bros. 2 with Miyamoto in 1986. Though unreleased in the North American market for years, Super Mario Bros. 2 marked Tezuka’s directorial debut and refined the side-scrolling gameplay from its predecessor. Tezuka closed out his work on the NES era by co-directing and co-designing 1988’s Super Mario Bros. 3, extensively adding to the franchise’s power-ups, enemies, and usage of secret paths and level endings.

For 1990’s Super Mario World, the launch title for the Super Nintendo, Tezuka was the sole director, with Miyamoto keeping his duties focused on serving as the game’s producer. At the request of Miyamoto, who wanted Mario to ride a dinosaur companion ever since the development of Super Mario Bros. 3 began, Tezuka created Yoshi with designer Shigefume Hino to accommodate this desire for Super Mario World. Enormously popular, Yoshi received his own spinoff line of video game titles starting with 1995’s Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island, co-directed by Tezuka and Hino.

For much of the early ‘90s, Tezuka was focused on shepherding the Legend of Zelda series onto the Super Nintendo and Game Boy with 1991’s The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and 1993’s The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, respectively. However, Tezuka also was instrumental in keeping Mario’s classic legacy alive, directing 1993’s Super Mario All-Stars. More than just compiling the Super Mario games from the NES era into a single SNES title, including the North American debut of the original Super Mario Bros. 2, the compilation took advantage of the Super Nintendo’s hardware advances to update the technical specifications on the collected games.

For much of the Nintendo 64 era, Tezuka settled into a more supervisory role, making sure Nintendo’s properties maintained the ethos that made them so successful (even as the properties themselves branched into different genres). Tezuka is a credited supervisor on 1999’s Mario Golf, 2000’s Mario Tennis and Paper Mario, along with both Legend of Zelda titles for the N64. Tezuka also helped usher Mario into 3D as an assistant director on 1996’s Super Mario 64, with the game’s usage of Boos actually being inspired by Tezuka’s wife.

By 1997, Tezuka progressed to the role of producer, starting with that year’s Yoshi’s Story, as Yoshi received his largest solo spinoff title at that time. Tezuka maintained this role into the subsequent GameCube era, producing 2001’s Luigi’s Mansion, along with 2002’s Super Mario Sunshine and Mario Kart: Double Dash. During this period, Tezuka’s working relationship with Miyamoto continued to grow, with the two visionary game developers launching the Pikmin franchise. However, Tezuka’s biggest accomplishment during the GameCube era was producing 2001’s Animal Crossing. A reunion between Tezuka and much of Yoshi’s Story development team, that slice-of-life game would spawn one of Nintendo’s most successful franchises.

While certainly a prominent force behind the GameCube, it was Tezuka’s subsequent work on the Nintendo DS that would reinvigorate his influence on the Super Mario series, including how its gameplay would inform the eventual development of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.