Franchise leaders from around the globe are uniting today for the inaugural World Franchise Day, a new global initiative aimed at raising awareness of franchising’s critical economic impact and celebrating the local business owners behind the brands.

The idea came to Sherry McNeil, president and CEO of the Canadian Franchise Association, in the middle of the night. “I woke up at 3 a.m. and I thought, Oh my gosh, why don’t we have some sort of franchise day? There’s a national chocolate cake day, a national potato chip day, etc. So I started to do some research, and I couldn’t find anything on Google about an actual celebration of franchising.”

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

Together with Kirk Allen, co-founder of Reshift Media, and in collaboration with the World Franchise Council (which represents over 40 countries), McNeil helped establish today, June 11 — and subsequent second Wednesdays in June — as World Franchise Day. The goal? To spotlight franchisees as the small business owners they truly are.

Related: She Was a Lawyer with No Restaurant Experience. Now, She’s Reviving an Iconic Restaurant Chain.

“People often think franchising is just big business,” McNeil says. “But franchisees are your neighbors. They hire locally, pay local taxes and support their communities. They are the definition of shopping local.”

From mobile dog grooming to home services and fitness studios, franchising is expanding into new sectors worldwide. According to the Canadian Franchise Association, franchising now spans over 660 distinct business categories — far beyond fast food and retail. At the same time, franchise service providers and consultants are also growing fast, with many firms bundling services like digital marketing, PR and lead generation to support brands and franchisees alike.

Related: Emma Grede Dropped Out of School at 16. Now the Skims Boss Runs a $4 Billion Empire — Here’s How.

For prospective franchisees, both McNeil and Allen emphasized due diligence — understanding total startup costs, expected lifestyle changes and the importance of aligning with ethical brands. “Look for the logo,” McNeil says, referencing organizations like the CFA and International Franchise Association, which vet members for responsible franchising.

Ultimately, the hope is that World Franchise Day serves as both a celebration and a rallying cry. “Every franchise brand should do something — put a poster in the window, share a franchisee’s story, give away a coffee,” Allen says. “Because franchising deserves to be recognized globally.”

Related: I Walked Away From a Corporate Career to Start My Own Small Business — Here’s Why You Should Do the Same