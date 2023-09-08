Tina Nguyen: “Yes, it would be easy for Gaetz to initiate the process of snatching the gavel from McCarthy. But the problem, as the Republican source put it, is preventing McCarthy from grabbing it right back. John Boehner’s resignation as Speaker in 2015 was prompted not just by a ‘motion to vacate’ vote, but by the fact that there was a viable, vote-getting challenger waiting in the wings: Paul Ryan, who would eventually become Speaker himself. McCarthy has no such threat to his supremacy, unless Gaetz and four colleagues want to throw in with the Democrats.”

Said a GOP source: “If the inquiry is not enough, and they motion to vacate Kevin, then he’ll say, Ok, go ahead. Then you know what? Someone’s gonna renominate McCarthy and we’re gonna do 20 rounds again, just like last time. That’d be the biggest waste of fucking time you’ve ever seen.”

