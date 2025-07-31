Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The world’s best CEOs approach leadership the same way elite athletes approach competition: with discipline, focus and a commitment to constant improvement. Today’s most effective leaders don’t wait for challenges to arrive. They train for them. As a former All-American distance runner at the University of Colorado Boulder, I learned firsthand how preparation and mindset make all the difference between merely showing up versus excelling.

When an injury prematurely ended my running career, I had to rebuild — a process many leaders face when facing disruption or change, especially in today’s rapidly changing business landscape. What stayed with me from the track to the boardroom was the understanding that peak performance doesn’t happen by luck. It is the result of deliberate, consistent effort, something best-in-class CEOs prioritize just as much as top-tier athletes do.

Based on my experiences both as an athlete and having the chance to work with high-performing CEOs all over the world, here are five tips leaders can use to adopt the mindset and habits of elite athletes to perform at their best:

1. Set personal goals like you’re in training camp

Great leaders don’t leave growth to chance. They approach each week like athletes entering training camp. They have clear, specific goals and are focused on achieving them. One of the most impactful pieces of advice I ever received came from my high school track coach, Bob Brown, who told me to pick a specific goal at the beginning of each season. What mattered most was setting a target. That simple practice shaped the way I approached everything.

Today, I apply the same principle through a framework I call the six Fs: family, finances, function, faith, fitness and future. I consistently set goals in each of those areas. It’s a habit that keeps me grounded, accountable and constantly improving, just like the best athletes who train with intention every single day. I’ve had the unique opportunity to meet many successful CEOs throughout my career, and their approach to making goal setting a ritual has been remarkably consistent among them.

2. Box yourself in with standards and stick to them

One of the most effective ways leaders — and athletes — stay on track is by setting clear standards and sharing them with those around them. When they speak their goals and expectations out loud, they’re creating accountability. This creates a sense of responsibility, not just for themselves but across the team. People want to meet high expectations, but they can only do so if they are aware of what those expectations are. By being vocal about their standards and consistent in living them out, great leaders can build a culture where excellence is the norm and accountability becomes a shared value.

But accountability doesn’t happen in isolation. Even Olympic athletes have coaches. These are people who push them, challenge them and bring out their best. In business, the best leaders do the same. They seek out peers, mentors and advisors who help them grow.

3. Train through discomfort. Discipline beats motivation.

Anyone can succeed when everything’s going right, but elite performance is built in the moments when it’s not. It’s easy to make excuses when you’re tired, busy or the conditions aren’t ideal. But training like an athlete — or a great CEO — means showing up no matter what. No excuses. No negotiations. Just action.

There’s a saying in sports: You don’t know who your best players are until your team gets their butts kicked. The same holds true for great leaders. Adversity is what reveals character and commitment. Discipline, not motivation, is what carries you through the tough stretches. That’s what builds grit and the resilience needed to lead through challenge and change. This is especially important in today’s landscape of ongoing uncertainty.

4. Build a real team, not just a collection of departments

The strongest companies operate as one team with a shared mission, vision and values that start at the top, just like a sports team. Too often, organizations end up with departments acting in their own interests rather than working together. That mindset creates silos and slows progress. Best-in-class leaders build teams that support one another, especially during challenging times. That kind of unity takes effort, but the reward is a culture that can navigate challenges and win together.

5. Embrace diverse thinking like a winning locker room

Winning teams bring together a range of perspectives and experiences. In sports, winning locker rooms are filled with players who have different strengths, all united by a shared purpose. Similarly, the best leaders know that successful solutions reflect real discourse and diverse perspectives. Progress often comes from moments when someone offers a different point of view or challenges conventional thinking.

Leaders should intentionally create space for dissenting opinions and surround themselves with people who think differently. That kind of diversity enhances problem-solving and contributes to a dynamic, engaging workplace culture. It leads to better decisions and stronger, more adaptable teams.

The world’s top CEOs and business owners operate like elite athletes. To lead at the highest level, they set clear goals, define their standards and stick to them. They don’t just show up when it’s easy. They build real teams, not silos. They welcome pushback. They know that different perspectives sharpen thinking and lead to better outcomes.

You don’t have to be an athlete to lead like one, but if you want to win, you have to train like one. Train your discipline muscle, and once you decide on your path, follow through no matter the obstacles. It can feel inspiring to have the mindset of a world-class athlete even when you know your athletic days are way in the past.