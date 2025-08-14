Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We’ve all heard it: “Be transparent with your team.” It’s the advice that gets handed out at every startup panel and leadership workshop, especially when the waters get rough. And at first glance, it looks like a no-brainer. Who wouldn’t want to know the truth? Who wouldn’t want to work somewhere honest?

But in the thick of a crisis, the reality is more complicated. When you’re the one steering the ship and the waters turn choppy, the call for transparency starts to sound a lot less simple. There’s a very real difference between being open and overwhelming your team. The right amount of information can create clarity and trust. Too much, too soon, or in the wrong way can lead to confusion, distraction and even panic.

Most people — especially founders — learn this lesson the hard way. Maybe it starts with an attempt at full openness: You share every new update as soon as it comes in, mention every risk and try to involve everyone in every tough decision. The intent is good. But then you notice side effects: anxious questions, whispered rumors and a team that feels less steady, not more.

Here’s why transparency can actually hurt your team in a crisis and how to handle it instead.

Transparency without context creates noise, not clarity

Leadership is full of messy, moving targets. During a crisis, your dashboards light up, your inbox fills with alarms, and every meeting brings a new set of questions. For some, the instinct is to share it all — to be as open as possible so nobody feels left out or kept in the dark.

But raw information without context can be worse than saying nothing. If you give your team every data point and warning bell without making sense of it yourself first, you’re handing them a pile of puzzle pieces and asking them to build the picture. Some will try, but most will feel lost. Assumptions fill in the gaps. (And usually, those assumptions don’t land in your favor!)

Context is what separates clarity from chaos. Instead of raw facts, people need to know what those facts mean. Are we facing a cash crunch, or just an expected seasonal dip? Is this client’s feedback a sign of a bigger trend, or a one-off? Your job as a leader is to interpret the story behind the data before you share it widely. If you haven’t made sense of it yet, neither will your team.

When you’re ready to share, give the background, share your thinking and explain why it matters. And if you don’t know yet, it’s okay to say that. “Here’s what we know, here’s what we don’t, and here’s what we’re doing next.” That’s more stabilizing than anecdotal data and uncertainty.

Emotional stewardship vs. emotional spillover

Honesty is important, but so is emotional discipline. In the pressure of a crisis, it can be tempting to process your fears and anxieties out loud, almost as a way of inviting your team into your stress. But there’s a world of difference between letting people in and asking them to carry your burden.

If you share every fear, doubt or draft scenario as you’re experiencing it, you risk dragging your team onto an emotional roller coaster. Instead of feeling involved, they end up riding shotgun to your worst-case-scenario thinking. It can feel like every week brings a new mood swing, and it’s distracting and exhausting.

What your team actually needs is for you to do your own processing with your board, mentors or a small circle of advisors — people whose job is to help you sort out your own thinking. Once you’re grounded, you can come back and share what matters most in a way that helps others do their jobs.

Share your humanity, yes, but don’t turn your town hall into group therapy. Your team deserves your thoughtfulness, not your unfiltered reaction.

Transparency does not equal consensus

One of the biggest misconceptions about transparency is that it means everyone gets a vote. In a crisis, leadership sometimes requires you to make quick decisions, even unpopular ones. If you mistake transparency for consensus, you risk slowing everything down or, worse, giving the impression that every issue is up for debate.

You can and should explain your reasoning, outline the options you considered and be clear about the risks you’re accepting. But ultimately, your team needs to know that you’re accountable for the call and that you’re confident in your direction — even if not everyone agrees.

Inviting feedback is not the same as opening every topic for a team referendum. Sometimes, what people need most is the assurance that someone is steering the ship.

Timing and delivery are just as important as the message

It’s not just what you say, but when and how you say it. Dropping a tough update in an email late on a Friday or scattering information piecemeal in Slack can make your team’s anxiety worse. Instead, gather your team, give them your full attention and offer them space to ask questions even if you don’t have all the answers yet.

Think through the cadence of your communication, too. People need regular check-ins, but they don’t need a tidal wave of info every time you get new input. Predictability creates safety, even when the news itself isn’t what they’d hoped for.

Transparency, when done thoughtfully, builds resilience and trust. But in a crisis, your job isn’t to share a running list of every problem and possibility. It’s to interpret the facts, contextualize them and communicate with care. Honesty matters, but so does judgment.

In the hardest moments, your team is looking for a calm hand on the wheel. Give them clarity and confidence, and you’ll get through those moments much more easily.