Shares of PCB manufacturing company TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) jumped 3% in the afternoon session after the company announced the release of a new radiation-hardened switching regulator and received a price target increase from Truist Financial. TTM Technologies, a manufacturer of printed circuit boards and radio frequency components, today announced the launch of its MSK5065RH module.

This new product is a high-efficiency, radiation-hardened switching regulator designed for the demanding environments of space and defense applications. The release is part of TTM’s expansion into space-grade products.

After the initial pop the shares cooled down to $43.09, up 2.9% from previous close.

Is now the time to buy TTM Technologies? Access our full analysis report here, it’s free.

TTM Technologies’s shares are very volatile and have had 20 moves greater than 5% over the last year. In that context, today’s move indicates the market considers this news meaningful but not something that would fundamentally change its perception of the business.

TTM Technologies is up 75.3% since the beginning of the year, and at $43.09 per share, it is trading close to its 52-week high of $44.02 from July 2025. Investors who bought $1,000 worth of TTM Technologies’s shares 5 years ago would now be looking at an investment worth $3,715.

Today’s young investors likely haven’t read the timeless lessons in Gorilla Game: Picking Winners In High Technology because it was written more than 20 years ago when Microsoft and Apple were first establishing their supremacy. But if we apply the same principles, then enterprise software stocks leveraging their own generative AI capabilities may well be the Gorillas of the future. So, in that spirit, we are excited to present our Special Free Report on a profitable, fast-growing enterprise software stock that is already riding the automation wave and looking to catch the generative AI next.