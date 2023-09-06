Find out why BG was in jail and how long he was in prison for as the rapper, whose real name is Christopher Dorsey, is released this week.

The New Orleans musician signed a record deal at just 12 and gained success rapping alongside Lil Wayne, Juvenile and Turk in the 90s group Hot Boys.

Why was BG in jail?

B.G. was jailed after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

The rapper was arrested in New Orleans on November 3, 2009 after police pulled over his car during a routine traffic stop and found three guns.

Two of them were reported stolen and he was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail before facing trial three months later.

On February 11, 2010, he appeared in court and pleaded not-guilty to possessing a firearm in August 2009 (count 1) and November 2009 (count 2).

The hearing also stated that two passengers in the vehicle conspired to obstruct justice when one signed a “false affidavit”.

Almost a year later, on December 7, 2011, he then changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to a lengthy stretch behind bars.

How long was BG in prison?

On July 18, 2012, the rapper was sentenced to 14 years in a federal prison and three years federal supervision upon his release.

However, he only served 11 years of the 14 year sentence. He was incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution in Herlong, California.

Upon his release, BG was met by rapper Birdman, who recruited him as a teen and signed him to Cash Money Records.

Rapper announces release

The 43-year-old teased his release on Instagram days prior, writing: “After 12 winters and 13 summers, I see the end zone.”

“It’s my last #Birthday being buried alive,” he continued. “This year I’m celebrating the whole Virgo cycle, matter of fact, from this year forward I’m living and celebrating like everyday is #MyBIRTHDAY.”

“The main focus, is to stay focused. I’m not letting nobody rob me of my productivity, prosperity, positivity and peace of mind. My dreams then got bigger and my vision is clearer.”

“13 years was more than enough time for me to change the reckless path I was on,” the rapper added. “I’m getting back in the 100MillionDolla race, and my big homie gave me the route.”