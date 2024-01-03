What is the Midori: Shoujo Tsubaki anime plot and why was it banned? You may have heard of this movie on social media. Some say it’s the worst or most disturbing anime ever, which isn’t surprising since it shows very sensitive and graphic content. Here is a guide on the Midori anime.

What is the Midori anime’s plot and story?

Midori: Shoujo Tsubaki, also known as Chika Gento Gegika: Shoujo Tsubaki, is a fantasy horror film created by Hiroshi Harada. The movie was released in 1992 and is based on Suehiro Maruo’s manga called Mr. Arashi’s Amazing Freak Show. Midori: Shoujo Tsubaki follows a 12-year-old girl named Midori who joins a traveling freak show circus troupe after her mother passes away.

Life doesn’t get better for Midori. The circus troupe members abuse her sexually and psychologically. Even when Midori tries to run away, the members continue to abuse her. At one point, the circus gets a magician named Masamitsu from Tokyo as an addition to the troupe. Midori develops a disturbing bond with Masamitsu, as he’s an adult and she’s a child. More graphic and gory things happen to Midori, and she eventually leaves the circus with Masamitsu.

In the end, Midori seems to go insane and she beats all the circus members to death.

Why was the Midori anime banned?

Midori: Shoujo Tsubaki contains a lot of extremely sensitive and graphic topics. The film is banned because it includes sexual and psychological abuse and violence towards children.

It also turns out that Hiroshi Harada did most of the work on the film. He directed, wrote the screenplay, and drew the panels. It appears he also used his own money for the movie since no one was interested in creating a movie that showed such graphic images of abuse against children.

