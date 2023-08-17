Big-time Xbox exclusive FPS STALKER 2 has a rumored release date that’s coming up soon…but do we believe it? We discuss the rumor. Plus: we engage in a lengthy discussion about Xbox’s new eight-strike behavior-enforcement system for Xbox Live, go over the great Xbox Game Pass lineup leading up to Starfield’s release, and more!

