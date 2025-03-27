POI East Scott Reef, outer reef drop off, with hard corals, anthias and damsel fish. © Alex Westover and Wendy Mitchell / Greenpeace

In a significant development, the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) has announced that they need more time to consider the potential impacts of Woodside’s North West Shelf Extension gas project, pushing out their decision by two months from the 31st of March to the 31st of May this year.

This follows on from Greenpeace’s submission of a “reconsideration request” – a technical intervention that asks the Federal Environment Minister to consider a broader scope of impacts. Greenpeace made this request to ensure new evidence about the impacts of Woodside’s proposed activities are properly considered in the Minister’s assessment.

Properly assessing these extra details is extremely important given what is at stake. Woodside’s Burrup Hub is a massive threat to our ocean and Western Australia’s pristine and rare environment. Taking the time to fully assess whether the project complies with Federal environmental laws is simply following due process. We at Greenpeace support a thorough, extended assessment to account for the full scale of environmental impacts and the extensive scientific evidence available.

New Evidence Coming to Light

Since Woodside’s initial 2018 application to extend the life of the North West Shelf, the oldest and one of the most polluting gas processing facilities in the country, several critical pieces of new information have emerged that demand a comprehensive reassessment:

Detailed environmental impact studies revealing risks to marine life through noise and light pollution

Evidence showing how the North West Shelf Project Extension enables Browse Basin gas projects near Scott Reef to a major extent

Identification of risks to critical habitats, including coral reefs and breeding grounds for endangered species

A novel proposal for carbon dumping in Australian Commonwealth waters

Potential dangers of seismic blasting near Scott Reef

You can find the full details of our submission here.

The M/V Akademik Shatskiy operated by Norwegian company TGS Nopec conducts seismic blasting off North-East Greenland. © Christian Åslund / Greenpeace

Background of the Project

Given this growing list of concerns that were emerging about the true impacts of the proposal, Greenpeace last week formally requested that Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek reconsider the assessment criteria for the North West Shelf Project Extension.

Woodside’s documents clearly link the purpose of the North West Shelf extension to the development of their Browse Basin gas drilling proposal near Scott Reef. The two related proposals are inextricably linked – to extract gas from the Browse Basin near Scott Reef Woodside need to extend the life of the North West Shelf gas processing facility. Greenpeace is requesting that the full, real world impacts of these inter-related proposals are properly considered by the Minister. Without our intervention these impacts were not even going to be assessed due to the narrow scope originally applied to the proposal.

Woodside’s northwest shelf gas plant infrastructure in the Burrup hub region. Woodside Petroleum is planning to drill for gas in what would be the most climate polluting project Australia has ever had. © Luke Sweet / Conservation Council Western Australia / Greenpeace

A Problem Plagued Proposal

The Commonwealth assessment has a complicated history. Initially focused solely on cultural heritage matters, the Federal Government’s review only became active in February 2025 after sitting with the WA Government since 2019. A new carbon dumping proposal from Woodside in 2024 has further complicated the environmental considerations, introducing additional risks to marine wildlife.

Our request is for the Federal Environment Minister to expand the currently narrow scope of assessment to include consideration of the devastating potential impact of the Burrup Hub on Scott Reef.

Crew aboard Greenpeace Australia Pacific’s campaigning vessel the Oceania conducted a peaceful banner protest at the site of the Valaris DPS-1 off the coast of Exmouth, Western Australia. © Greenpeace / Jimmy Emms

Woodside’s Burrup Hub gas proposal is a climate and nature disaster in waiting.

On top of the direct impacts to the natural environment there are also deep concerns about the massive volume of climate heating emissions that would result from the project. A staggering 6.1 billion tonnes of CO2-e would be released into the atmosphere if the full Burrup Hub project goes ahead.

Other groups have also been raising concerns about the cultural impacts of the project given the cultural importance of the area. Potential damage to the ancient rock art on the Murujuga peninsula from the emissions of the North West Shelf facility will also need to be considered by the Minister.

Ultimately, the Burrup Hub proposal is moving Australia in the wrong direction for our environment and our energy future. Approving this project could lock Western Australia into decades of fossil fuel dependence, directly contradicting global efforts to address climate change. The renewable energy potential of our west coast will be further delayed if this project goes ahead.

The proposal to extend the North West Shelf facility until 2070 is not only a major local environmental issue—it’s a pivotal test of Australia’s commitment to protecting marine ecosystems, establishing a renewable energy economy and reducing our emissions.

Looking Forward

The next steps for the North West Shelf extension proposal involve a careful review by the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water. They will assess Woodside’s application, Greenpeace’s request and any other requests lodged, potentially seeking additional comments from the public. The ultimate decision rests with the Minister, who must weigh the economic interests against the critical need to protect marine environments.

Greenpeace remains committed to fighting for Scott Reef and the broader climate, calling on Australians to speak out against this potentially destructive project and support a more sustainable future.

Join the call to save Scott Reef from Woodside’s gas by signing our petition here.