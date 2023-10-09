When it comes to laundry, there are many things I did not know until far too late in life. Case in point, you probably shouldn’t be washing your clothes in cold water.

In my mind, doing a cold water cycle in my washing machine helps to save energy and preserve the life of my clothes. However, that may not be the case according to an expert at Hisense, who has provided us with some tips and facts regarding cold water washing.

Why you shouldn’t wash your clothes in cold water

Washing machines these days offer a myriad of different settings and cycles. But, according to Barry O’Brien, National Whitegoods Product Trainer at Hisense, the cold wash is one to avoid.

“Generally speaking, you want to do your washing with warmer water. Most detergents need a little heat to help run through your washing properly, as they need a temperature of about 25-30 degrees Celsius to activate.”

Along with breaking down your detergent, O’Brien also pointed to the effective cleaning power of warmer water:

“Washing in warm to hot water is also important when it comes to sanitation as hot water helps eliminate germs, and reduce the chance of dirt and residue accumulating around the interior of the washing machine’s drum,” he continued.

I know that one reason I’ve never used a hot water wash is because I believed my washing machine was only connected to cold water. As it turns out, most washing machines don’t need a hot water hose connected these days; they simply heat the water within the machine – technology these days!

To find out whether your washing machine is capable of this, have a thorough check of the manual or online product description of your model.

Does hot water washing use more energy?

If you are like me, you’re probably wondering whether hot water washes are as sustainable, and therefore as affordable, as cold water washes. On this point, O’Brien said it’s important to consider the larger picture.

“Although cold water washing is energy efficient, it sacrifices the quality of the wash, which may result in you having to re-wash your clothes,” he said.

Some washing machines, including the latest from Hisense, include energy-efficient features such as eco-mode washes.

According to Appliances Online, most eco washes are designed to “minimise water and energy usage”; however, some will also cool the temperature of the water to do this, so check your machine’s manual to find out what exactly this setting will do during the cycle.

Another of my preconceptions about hot water washes is the potential they have to damage your clothes during a cycle.

For this, O’Brien said it’s important to check the fabric care labels of your clothes before each wash. Generally, as outlined by Canstar Blue, silk, wool, lace fabrics and dark colours may be damaged or lose their vibrancy in a hot wash, so are best left to cold cycles.

This, of course, requires you to separate your laundry, and we get into the specifics of that here.