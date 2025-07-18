Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You spent hours drafting it, your team member proofread it, the CEO signed off on it and then you hit publish. The company update is now live on LinkedIn, your website’s blog and even in the monthly newsletter. You waited, but nothing happened except maybe a couple of likes from employees. Maybe one comment from someone who clearly didn’t read it.

Here’s the truth most companies don’t want to hear: People don’t care about your updates. Not because your company is irrelevant, but because they have no reason to care unless you give them one.

Why it happens

Most company updates are written for the company, not the reader.

They follow a common pattern:

“We’re excited to announce…”

“We’ve moved into a new office…”

“We’ve partnered with XYZ Corp…”

This language makes sense internally. It reflects effort and progress, but from the outside? It’s a wall of content that answers questions no one was asking. Customers, readers and even industry peers scroll past because there’s no clear answer to the question, “Why should I care?”

Let’s look at a few reasons why your update likely gets ignored:

If there’s no clear takeaway for your viewers, they’ll move on.

Announcing a partnership without explaining the benefit doesn’t connect. What problem does this solve? For whom?

It tries to be polished. But “polished” often sounds like corporate theatre and people can smell rehearsed excitement.

Launching a new logo is not always news. Moving to a bigger office doesn’t mean much unless you tie it to a larger story.

Too many updates and people stop checking. Too few, and they forget you exist.

So what can you actually do to change that?

1. Stop writing “updates” and start telling stories

An update is a status, but a story is a reason to care. If you launched a new feature, explain how it solves a common customer problem. Tell the story of someone who struggled before and how this makes life easier now.

If you hired someone important, talk about the gaps they’re filling, the direction the company is going, and what this means for clients. Even something as dry as regulatory compliance can be framed as trust-building. You just have to shift the focus away from yourself and toward the impact.

Don’t say:

“We have added new encryption standards to meet XYZ requirements.”

Try:

“Your data is now protected to a higher standard — here’s what that means for your security and peace of mind.”

2. Choose the right format

Not everything belongs in a blog post. Some updates are better as a short video. Others work best as a LinkedIn carousel. Some might do well as a quote-tweet from your founder.

The “newsroom” blog post is not dead, but it’s not always the best vehicle for reach or engagement. Repurpose the same message in different formats and test what works. Don’t assume people will come to your website; go where they already are.

3. Anchor it in the real world

Internal changes are interesting to you because you’re in it. For everyone else, the signal needs to be clearer.

Tie your update to something current:

A customer pain point

A shift in your industry

A recent trend or stat

For example, instead of saying “we hired a new head of operations,” frame it as “with demand growing 40% this year, we brought in operational experience from X to help us scale without burning out our team or our service quality.”

It will be a more relevant angle.

4. Give people something to do

If someone reads your update and shrugs, that’s on you. A good update gives them something next — sign up for early access, register for a webinar, download the case study, share feedback or simply reply. So always end with a small next step, even if it’s just, “We’d love to hear how you handle this at your company — reply and tell us.” You won’t get hundreds of replies, but the few you get are often worth much more than a dozen empty likes.

5. Don’t just announce — reflect

Sometimes, people engage not with updates, but with your thinking.

“We launched this thing” doesn’t land. But “here’s what we thought was going to happen vs. what actually happened” — that will surely get attention. That feels human and it shows thinking in motion, not just PR statements.

Remember that people follow people, not brands. And when they follow brands, they want some trace of personality and perspective. So share how a decision was made — what you were wrong about or what surprised you. A short post titled “We thought X. We got Y. Here’s what we learned.” often gets more traction than an entire product announcement.

6. Don’t expect everyone to care — target the few who will

No matter how well you frame it, not everyone will care, and that’s fine. If you’re making a change that only affects a subset of users, speak directly to them. Use the channels they use and tailor your message.

Note that trying to appeal to “everyone” will mean you’ll connect with no one. A 500-view update that got five replies from actual customers is far more useful than a 10,000-impression update that no one engaged with.

There is nothing wrong with celebrating wins and marking milestones. But if you’re putting it out into the world, make sure you are offering something in return: a takeaway, a perspective, a lesson or at the very least, a reason for them to keep watching. Good luck!

