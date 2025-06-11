Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of running multiple companies and contributing to the growth of Digital Silk as a global digital agency. During this journey, I’ve seen the same thing time and again: brands investing in content, launching websites, blogs and CTAs, only to be disappointed by the results.

It’s not that they’re not publishing. It’s that they’re not connecting.

In my experience, content without strategy is just noise. Content with the right messaging becomes a powerful growth engine. Here’s what I’ve learned about making content messaging actually work and convert.

Your content isn’t a broadcast — it’s a conversation

Today’s audience expects more than information. 71% of consumers want personalized content, and they get frustrated when it feels generic.

Yet many brands still speak at their audience, not with them. The messaging may sound polished, but if it doesn’t reflect your audience’s actual concerns, it won’t connect or convert.

For example, reviewing support tickets, FAQ submissions or sales call notes can uncover repeated questions or objections your team hears every day. These insights can be used to shape your messaging around what your audience is really thinking, not just what you want to say.

When you do this well, the shift is immediate. Content becomes more relevant. Engagement improves. And over time, so do your results.

You can’t resonate with everyone — and you shouldn’t try

Trying to appeal to everyone is one of the quickest ways to lose your audience. Content becomes diluted and generic.

What works better, and what I always recommend, is focusing deeply on a specific segment. Instead of guessing, listen to what your users are saying, analyze their search behavior and study their decision-making moments.

When your content targets a narrow audience with a defined problem, it feels relevant and useful and not like just another SEO exercise that missed the mark.

Stats don’t just support your point — they make it

Content marketing has changed. You’re no longer just telling a story — you’re proving it. I always back up major points with credible data because it gives your audience something to trust.

Here are a few statistics that consistently prove their worth:

88% of users won’t return to a site after a bad experience

Articles with relevant images get 94% more views

Users spend 1.4x more time on pages with videos

These figures do more than fill space — they help make your case. The numbers inform design decisions, content hierarchy and even CTA placement. If you’re not using data to make your message stronger, you’re missing a major trust-building opportunity.

Design your content for how people actually read

One of the things I emphasize with our clients is: don’t make people work to understand you. Structure matters because most people don’t read — they scan. That’s not a theory; it’s reality. So, your job is to make your content as scannable and frictionless as possible.

Short paragraphs, bullet points, clear and benefit-led subheadings and key takeaways highlighted mid-scroll make a huge difference in how people engage.

Remember that content isn’t just about what you say. It’s about how easy it is to absorb.

The way your message looks is part of the message

Too many companies separate content from design. I’ve learned to view them as two sides of the same coin.

Typography, for example, plays a crucial role in your messaging strategy. The right font size, weight and spacing can subtly influence whether people read your content or bounce. Bad typography creates visual friction; good typography builds trust and makes information more digestible.

It’s not just about looking pretty. It’s about guiding the reader’s eye, creating hierarchy and communicating clarity. A cluttered layout or poor font choice can make even great copy feel confusing or untrustworthy.

Other visual elements matter too. For example, motion graphics help simplify complex ideas, clean layouts reduce cognitive load, while charts and visuals improve comprehension.

Remember, humans process visuals 60,000 times faster than text. That’s why I encourage teams to think visually from the start. Use animated charts, clean layouts and motion to simplify complex ideas and reinforce trust.

If your message matters, show it — don’t just say it.

Your CTA isn’t a nice-to-have — it’s the next step in the journey

One thing I always tell clients: every piece of content needs a clear, compelling next step. Whether that’s a download, a signup, or a read-more, don’t leave your audience hanging.

Whether it’s a button, a link, or a contact form, your call to action should be clear, direct and specific. Vague CTAs like “learn more” or “get started” often underperform because they don’t speak to the reader’s actual goal.

A simple test I use: if your CTA could apply to any business on the planet, it’s too vague.

Instead, use language that highlights an outcome or addresses a specific curiosity:

“See the full pricing breakdown.”

“Get the checklis.t”

“Compare features side by sid.e”

The clearer the destination, the higher the click-through rate.

Listen before you write

If there’s one principle I’ve learned building agency content strategies for Fortune 500s and startups alike, it’s this: your message isn’t about what you want to say. It’s about what your audience needs to hear and act on.

The most successful content messaging happens when you listen before you write, narrow your focus, use stats with sources, design for clarity (not clutter) and make every CTA intentional.

When you align message, structure, visuals and data, content starts to do what it’s meant to do — connect, convert and grow your brand.