iPhone users are getting really frustrated this week as their phones keep randomly vibrating for ‘no reason’. Here’s what’s going on.

The error is affecting thousands of Apple users worldwide who are really confused – but there’s actually a really funny reason for those annoying buzzes…

Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

iPhone vibrating for ‘no reason’

People with all kinds of different iPhone models are getting the odd vibrations that appear at random times throughout the day.

It’s the same vibration that sounds when you have a new notification, but it’s occurring when users don’t have any new messages.

Many have taken to Twitter to try and get some answers, with one person writing: “Has anyone else’s iPhone just randomly started vibrating?”

“Bro has anyone’s iPhone just been randomly vibrating but no notifications pop up?!” said another.

A third person added: “Is anyone else’s iPhone just been randomly vibrating for no reason the last few days? Or is it just mine?”

Why your iPhone keeps vibrating

The issue is related to the mobile game Pokémon GO. Yes, Pokémon GO really is the culprit! The popular game lets you catch and train Pokémon in the real world using GPS.

“After updating to 281.0, some Trainers using iPhones are experiencing phantom vibrations when Pokémon GO is in the background,” the company behind the game, Ninantic, said.

They added that the vibration indicates a “notification or Pokémon appearance,” so the vibration is telling you that a new Pikachu, Charmander or Bulbasaur has spawned in your area.

A post on the Pokémon Go Help Center says Ninantic is currently investigating the issue, but it still doesn’t seem to be fixed yet.

Possible fixes for Pokemon Go error

Word is now spreading on Twitter that Pokemon Go is the cause and people are in disbelief.

“Duuuuuuuude for soo long hive been wondering wtf that was because there was no notifications… it was an egg,” someone said.

Another added: “Can’t believe I thought my iPhone was finally dying because it was just randomly vibrating only to turn out it was Pokémon Go’s fault this whole time.”

Some are claiming that updating the Pokémon GO app solved the problem, while many turned off vibrations on the game to stop the issue.

Others are saying you need to stop letting the game use your location when the app is closed, which can be done in your iPhone Settings.