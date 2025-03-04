‘Why don’t you wear a suit? You’re at the highest level in this country’s office and you refuse to wear a suit,’ a reporter asked Zelenskyy Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

Article content Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was chastised during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday for not wearing a suit to the White House. The two leaders went head to head at their encounter last week. Even before they sat down in the Oval Office, a video of Trump greeting Zelenskyy shows the American president commenting, “You’re all dressed up,” as the two shake hands.

Article content During the sit-down meeting, Zelenskyy was bombarded with questions from the media as well as from Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance. Vance told Zelenskyy that he should be more thankful and express his gratitude for the help he has received from the Americans. The meeting escalated to the point of Zelenskyy being asked to leave, according to the White House. During the televised meeting, a reporter asks Zelenskyy: “Why don’t you wear a suit? You’re at the highest level in this country’s office and you refuse to wear a suit. Do you own a suit?”

Article content

Article content “You have problems?” asked the Ukrainian president, in reference to his lack of formal attire. The reporter said that “a lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting this office.” Zelenskyy’s reasoning was simple. “I will wear costume after this war will finish,” he said. (The word for suit in Ukrainian is “kostyum,” per Google Translate.) According to the BBC, Zelenskyy has said that he opts to wear informal clothing, like his trademark hoodie and t-shirt, to show solidarity with Ukrainian soldiers. Trump tells Zelenskyy he’s ‘dressed beautifully’ Trump had a chance to comment on Zelenskyy’s attire later on in the tumultuous sit-down meeting. The U.S. president was asked what gave him the moral conviction and courage to re-engage Russia in diplomatic relations. After responding, Zelenskyy attempted to speak on the subject as well. But not before Trump turned to him and said: “And I do like your clothing by the way.” “Oh really?” Zelenskyy replied. “I think he’s a great guy by the way,” said Trump, pointing to the reporter who asked the initial question about Zelenskyy’s outfit. “I don’t know if you two like each other, but you know what, I think he’s dressed beautifully.”

Article content “I have more serious thing as answering such questions,” Zelenskyy said. Zelenskyy has faced criticism over his outfit choice before In 2022, when war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, Zelenskyy addressed United States Congress. He was criticized on social media by economist Peter Shiff. Photo by YouTube / Reuters “I understand times are hard, but doesn’t the President of the Ukraine own a suit? I don’t have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn’t address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn’t want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States,” wrote Shiff on X on March 16, 2022. I understand times are hard, but doesn’t the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don’t have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn’t address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn’t want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 16, 2022

Article content As Forbes reported at the time, Schiff received some backlash for his comments; however, he didn’t back down. “(Zelenskyy) was not in combat on a battle field. Someone powdered his face. Not a hair was out of place, and he was clean shaven with a trimmed beard. He chose to wear that t-shirt. He could have easily chosen something less informal,” said Schiff in another post on X. In Zelenskyy’s defence, CBS Sports analyst Amy Trask said: “He is fighting to save the lives of others, he is putting his life at risk to do so – he could have left but he didn’t, that speaks to the man he is he is – you care about what he’s wearing, that speaks to the man you are.” Zelenskyy’s attire may have influenced another prominent politician French President Emmanuel Macron donned a hoodie and jeans in photos posted on Instagram by his photographer in 2022. It was ahead of the presidential election in the country, leading some to theorize it was his attempt at coming across as approachable like Zelenskyy, the National Post reported. Photo by Élysée Palace Some users on social media pointed out the similarities between Macron’s new wardrobe choices and what Zelenskyy had been wearing since the war in Ukraine began.

Zelenskyy's style also influenced consumers around the world, Newsweek reported. In March 2022, sales of olive green t-shirts, often worn by the Ukrainian president, had surged. T-shirts on Amazon, eBay and Etsy were being marketed as a way to show support for Ukraine, per the publication.

Article content