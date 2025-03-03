“Anora,” a madcap dramedy about a Brooklyn sex worker’s whirlwind romance with the son of a Russian oligarch, dominated the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, nabbing best picture and four other golden statuettes.

Sean Baker, a maverick hailed for his empathetic portraits of working-class outsiders, took home honors for original screenplay, editing and direction. Mikey Madison, the movie’s 25-year-old breakout star, triumphed in the race for best actress.

“I want to thank the academy for recognizing a truly independent film,” Baker said in his fourth and final acceptance speech of the night, adding that “Anora” was “made on the blood, sweat and tears of incredible indie artists.”

“The Brutalist,” a sweeping epic about a Hungarian Holocaust survivor, received three awards, including best actor for Adrien Brody. Kieran Culkin picked up best supporting actor for “A Real Pain,” a melancholy comedy about cousins trekking through modern-day Poland.

The science-fiction spectacle “Dune: Part Two,” the genre-busting musical “Emilia Pérez” and the big-screen spin on the Broadway hit “Wicked” each scored two prizes. (“Wicked” was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of NBC News’ parent company, NBCUniversal.)

The nearly four-hour ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien, featured other memorable moments, including a powerful speech from a first-time acting winner and a series of spirited musical numbers. Here’s a look at some of the highlights.

Zoe Saldaña tearfully honors her immigrant roots

Zoe Saldaña, accepting the best supporting actress Oscar for her performance as a Mexican drug kingpin’s attorney in “Emilia Pérez,” broke down crying as she paid tribute to her family’s immigration story.

“My grandmother came to this country in 1961,” Saldaña said. “I am a proud child of immigrant parents with dreams and dignity and hard-working hands, and I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last.”

“The fact I’m getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish — my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted,” she added, her eyes welling up with tears. “This is for my grandmother!”

“Emilia Pérez,” once considered this year’s Oscar heavyweight, earned just one other award, for best original song. Saldaña’s competitors were Monica Barbaro (“A Complete Unknown”), Ariana Grande (“Wicked”), Felicity Jones (“The Brutalist”) and Isabella Rossellini (“Conclave”).

‘No Other Land’ filmmakers call for Mideast peace

“No Other Land,” a portrait of a West Bank village under Israeli military occupation, won the Oscar for best documentary feature. Two of the film’s four directors then pleaded for an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“About two months ago, I became a father, and my hope to my daughter [is] she will not have to live the same life I am living now,” said co-director Basel Adra, a Palestinian activist who is from Masafer Yatta, a region of the West Bank.

Co-director Yuval Abraham, an Israeli journalist, said: “We made this film, Palestinian and Israelis, because together our voices are stronger. The atrocious destruction of Gaza and its people must end. The Israeli hostages brutally taken in the crime of Oct. 7 must be freed.”

Abraham urged the world to seek “a different path, a political solution, without ethnic supremacy, with national rights for both of our people.”

Gene Hackman eulogized by Morgan Freeman

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman, introducing the In Memoriam segment, paid his respects to Gene Hackman, memorializing his late co-star as a “giant” of Hollywood — and “a dear friend.”

“Like everybody who has ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer whose gifts elevated everyone’s work,” Freeman said. “He received two Oscars, but, more importantly, he won the hearts of film lovers all over the world.”

Hackman won best actor in 1972 for William Friedkin’s “The French Connection” and best supporting actor in 1993 for Clint Eastwood’s “Unforgiven.” Freeman co-starred in the latter.

“Gene always said: ‘I don’t think about legacy. I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work. So I think I speak for us all when I say: Gene, you’ll be remembered for that — and for so much more.”

Hackman, 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 65, a classical pianist, were found dead in separate rooms in their Sante Fe, New Mexico, home, according to a search warrant that described their deaths as “suspicious.” Authorities are probing the circumstances.

‘Wicked,’ James Bond and Quincy Jones power musical performances

If you enjoy elaborate song-and-dance numbers, then this year’s ceremony brought the goods.

The ceremony opened with “Wicked” stars Grande and Cynthia Erivo paying homage to the Land of Oz. Grande, dressed in a gown that resembled Dorothy’s ruby red slippers from “The Wizard of Oz,” sang “Over the Rainbow.” Erivo sang “Home” from “The Wiz.”

Then the two performers joined to belt out “Defying Gravity,” the marquee number from the “Wicked” songbook.

The telecast later featured a four-part tribute to the James Bond movie franchise, which Amazon recently acquired in a blockbuster deal.

“The Substance” actor Margaret Qualley kicked things off with a dance routine. She was followed by Lisa (of the South Korean group Blackpink), who sang “Live and Let Die.” Doja Cat handled “Diamonds Are Forever.” British singer-songwriter RAYE covered Adele’s soaring “Skyfall.”

Then, near the end of the night, Queen Latifah commanded the room with a rendition of “Ease on Down the Road,” another tune from “The Wiz.” It was another nod to “Wicked” — and to the late musical maestro Quincy Jones, who produced the soundtrack album.