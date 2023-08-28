The Wicked streaming release date is hotly anticipated as it focuses on the green-skinned “Witch of the West” framed by the Wizard of Oz, and fans wonder when they can start streaming the film.

It is supposed to start a two-part story that shifts focus from the Wizard of Oz and makes the Wicked Witch its central figure. Here’s when the movie could be coming out to stream.

Based on past release patterns, the Wicked Peacock is speculated to be released anytime between late January and March 2025. However, this date is yet to be confirmed.

Wicked Part 1 hits theaters on November 27, 2024. So, its streaming release date will be out after that. But if Universal Pictures’ release patterns from 2023 continue, the first Wicked movie might arrive on Peacock.

Throughout 2023, most films from Universal Pictures got a 17-day exclusive theatrical window. Then, their streaming releases happened 45-60 days after their theatrical releases. But the high-budgeted films like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Fast X had a theatre-to-streaming period of around 120 days.

So, it is possible for Wicked to follow the first release strategy and begin streaming sometime in January 2024. But considering that Wicked Part 1 is another big-budget tentpole movie for the studio, it’s likely to fall into the second bracket and arrive on Peacock sometime in March 2025.

This streaming release date is an estimation based on the information we have so far. ComingSoon will provide an update to this story once we receive official details.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked follows a tale of love and friendship between Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch of the North.

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in the lead. Others in the cast are Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Ethan Slater as Boq.

Is Wicked coming out on Peacock?

Wicked will be available to watch via streaming on Peacock.

For more Universal-based updates, check out when Strays could begin streaming. Also, learn when Oppenheimer could be released on Peacock.