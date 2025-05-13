



A pill used by nearly 9 million women in the U.S., including about 1 in 5 young women, is now being linked to a hidden health risk few are aware of. New research suggests that hormonal birth control pills used as a primary contraceptive by many could quietly raise the risk of asthma attacks in young women. “Asthma is common in women, and unfortunately, women are twice as likely to die from asthma as men. To help prevent these deaths, we need a better understanding of why women are at greater risk,” explained researcher, Dr. Chloe Bloom, the motive of their latest study published in ERJ Open Research. In large-scale research that involved nearly 262,000 women in the U.K. aged 18 to 50 with asthma, researchers explored how different types of birth control might influence respiratory health. By tracking medical records over 16 years, from 2004 to 2020, they compared asthma outcomes between women who had never used hormonal contraceptives and those who had started taking them. Researchers noted that women under 35 who were on the progesterone-only pill faced a 39% higher risk of experiencing an asthma attack, suggesting the potential link between this common medication and worsened asthma symptoms. However, the researchers could not find any association between the use of a combined pills that contain estrogen and progestin and elevated risk of asthma attacks. “Asthma is common in women of reproductive age, many of whom are taking the pill. This study helps women and healthcare professionals make more informed decisions about which contraceptive pill might be best for them. The findings also add another piece to the puzzle of why women may be more likely to have severe asthma than men,” Bloom added. Although not involved in the study, Apostolos Bossios, an associate professor of respiratory medicine at Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm, says the findings offer an important step toward understanding women’s vulnerability to asthma. He recommends that women currently taking or considering contraceptive pills discuss their asthma symptoms and treatment options with their doctor. “Whichever contraception they use, it’s vital that women with asthma use their preventer inhalers and any other prescribed treatments regularly,” Bossios said.