Met Éireann has issued a warning for disruptive rain, causing flooding in some parts, for most southern coastal counties on Wednesday morning.

There is already widespread flooding in west Waterford with the local Bog Road in Dungarvan closed from the N25 junction to Luskanargid. There is also flooding on the Ballyneety Road to Kilgobnet and further flooding on the N25 Youghal to Dungarvan.

Cork seems to have escaped the worst of the damage but there are reports of flooding in parts of Carrigaline, county Cork and in spot flooding in parts of Cork city.

The high tides led to the south channel of the River Lee overtopping the quay walls around Morrison’s Island and some water did spill on to the South Mall but it didn’t reach the crest of the road there so low lying areas of the city like Oliver Plunkett St and adjoining streets were spared.

Cork City Council Director of Services, David Joyce said city council crews were mobilized from early this morning with over 100 staff responding to calls from 6am in anticipation of the high tide at 8am with some drains in the city becoming tide locked which prevented rainwater from draining away.

Significant flooding is occurring across the city which has impacted motorists this morning and led to traffic delays. South Terrace, & adjoining streets, were seriously impacted by surface water this morning as was North Mall and the South City Link Road.

There will be outbreaks of heavy rain throughout the day and strong winds due to to Storm Babet, and an orange weather warning remains in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford. A yellow weather warning has been issued for Leinster, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan

In Kerry some 1,600 homes and businesses remain without power, down from 6,000 premises on Tuesday night. According to ESB Networks 769 buildings were without power in Gortreagh, near Valentia Island, while another 870 were without power in Garranebane near Cahersiveen. ESB Networks said it expected power to be restored by 2pm.

Met Éireann said there will be outbreaks of heavy rain throughout the day and strong winds due to Storm Babet. The national forecaster said there was a risk of flooding, dangerous road conditions and possible wave overtopping at high tide amid heavy rain and strong gusts.

Safety authorities have advised people to monitor media for weather-related updates and advisories. and confirm all transport reservations before travelling in affected areas.

Storm Babet, the second named storm of the season, will last until Saturday and is expected to cause flooding, power cuts and travel disruption.

Temperatures will remain between 12 to 16 degrees throughout the day, but the rain will be widespread across the country tonight.

Met Éireann said that Thursday will see a mix of dry spells and showers but some bright or sunny spells will develop. Maximum temperatures could reach 17 degrees.

As Storm Babet tracks north-east, however, it will also batter the UK with heavy rain and high winds.

A rare red warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office for parts of Scotland on Thursday, meaning “very dangerous” weather is expected that is likely to pose a “risk to life”.

Yellow severe weather warnings have also been issued across the week until Saturday for a vast swathe of the UK, covering already-saturated parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern and eastern England.

Storm Babet will first bring some heavy rain to Northern Ireland through this afternoon and into Thursday morning. The Met Office said people in the region can expect spray and flooding which may lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures for the duration of the yellow warning for rain, which comes into effect at 2pm and expires at 10am on Thursday.

It said “there is a small chance” that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. It also warned of a a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater, and communities being cut off by flooded roads. If flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tony Wardle said: “Storm Babet will bring disruption for parts of the UK in the coming days, with heavy rain and strong winds likely for many.

“Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding. It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.

“As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts too. Gusts around 70mph are possible in eastern and northern Scotland from Thursday. Met Office warnings will continue to be reviewed as the forecast develops.”

The RNLI warned the strong winds that have been forecast along with heavy rain are likely to cause dangerous conditions for those visiting the coast around the UK and Ireland. – PA