Flooding has been reported in a number of areas around Cork on Friday night after Storm Betty made landfall and began its northward trajectory across the country.

Meanwhile, gardaí warned late on Friday night of adverse road traffic conditions on the M7 motorway in Co Limerick, particularly between junctions 21 & 26. “There have been four single vehicle collisions on this stretch of motorway as a result of drivers losing control of their vehicles,” the Garda Traffic Twitter account said.

“There are reports of substantial surface water on roads across areas in the south of the country. Gardaí are asking all motorists to exercise caution when driving in these conditions.”

There was also a collision eastbound on the N22 Ballincollig bypass in Cork earlier on Friday evening.

Parts of Cork which have been badly impacted by flooding include low-lying quays in the city centre and in Ballyvolane on the northside of the city. There was flooding on the N27 South City Link, near the Turner’s Cross exit, while Well Road in Douglas and Rochestown Road in the southside of the city were also experiencing difficulties amid persistent and heavy rain.

Cork City Fire Brigade reported incidences of flooding on roads at the Riverview Estate in Glasheen and at Greenhills Court off the South Douglas Road in the city.

Main Street in Carrigaline and the R612 between Carrigaline and Crosshaven were all experiencing various levels of flooding.

Reports of flooding have also been received in the county in Glanmire, Dunmanway and on the Inchydoney Road in Clonakilty. Reports of fallen trees have also been received in Glanmire while the route from Aherla to Farran, also in the county, was blocked by a large tree.

#StormBetty is causing spot flooding in Cork city, with some houses on the Northside already flooded. One family has spent the last hour ferrying water away from the front door with a wheelie bin. pic.twitter.com/09e7Ve7v0V — Eimer McAuley (@eimer_mcauley) August 18, 2023

Some 900 people were without power in Curraglass in Conna in Co Cork on Friday night. ESB Networks are working to restore electricity in the area.

Earlier, Iarnród Éireann briefly suspended services between Cork/Cobh and Midleton due to flooding on the line, and although they reopened, knock-on delays were expected.

Meanwhile, The Prom in Tramore, Co Waterford, will remain closed until further notice. An inspection will be carried out of Tramore race course on Saturday morning so that a decision can be made in relation to whether racing can go proceed.

Storm Betty was expected to have the greatest impact in the south of the country. Emergency services and various agencies have warned of numerous threats including high winds, overtopping waves, power outages and falling trees.

Emergency response teams met earlier on Friday to prepare for potential widespread disruption and damage overnight and early into Saturday morning.



Tourists on Patrick Street in Cork City as Storm Betty makes her presence felt. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

The Road Safety Authority (RSA), An Garda Síochána and Dublin Fire Brigade have appealed to drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution during the worst of the conditions.

Met Éireann’s status orange and yellow weather warnings applied to much of the country for Friday evening. A status red marine warning is also in place.

Rainfall levels of 40mm are expected across the country, reaching even more than 60mm in some areas. Severe wind gusts of up to 130km/h are also likely and could cause power outages and fallen trees.

A crisis management team at the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) is co-ordinating the response.

On Friday afternoon, local authority severe weather assessment teams, as well as several Government departments and agencies attended a Met Éireann briefing.

The storm is expected to move across the country during Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, on a southwest to northeast trajectory.

“This is a dynamic storm system, intensified by the jet stream leading to some uncertainty as to the potential track and intensity of Storm Betty,” the NDFEM cautioned on Friday evening.

The orange wind and rain warning was issued for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford from 9pm.

Thundery downpours are expected across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Galway and all of Munster.

The storm is expected to cross northwards affecting counties Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Wicklow, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo. The warning is due to expire at 3am in the south and 6am in the northern areas.

[ The relentless rain isn’t a blip. Ireland’s climate is now a year-long autumn ]

On Friday afternoon, Met Éireann also updated its marine warnings to include a status red covering Carnsore Point, Co Wexford, to Dungarvan, Co Waterford, to Mizen Head, Co Cork. A status yellow gale warning is in place for all coasts of Ireland.

Ahead of the arrival of Storm Betty, Cork City Council said that with anticipated heavy rainfall some roads and parking areas along low-lying quays in the city centre could be flooded during high tide which came just before 8pm.

With high winds, residents in the city were also asked to secure loose items such as wheelie bins, garden furniture and trampolines.

“If you must travel during this period, road users are asked to proceed with caution, as there may be spot flooding or fallen debris on roads,” it said, echoing similar appeals sounded by gardaí and the RSA. “We are also asking that all construction sites are made secure including plant, materials, and fencing.”

Cork city’s FAI Cup fixture with Waterford was postponed amid heavy and persistent rain. The pitch at Turner’s Cross failed two inspections on Friday.

Waterford City and County Council announced a number of closures including the Prom in Tramore; Davitt’s Quay carpark; the Look Out; Castle Street carpark and The Pond in Dungarvan.

The council advised the public to ensure no cars are left in these car parks overnight as they are at risk of coastal flooding. It also erected flood defence barriers in Waterford City and Passage East.

Meanwhile, the Irish Coast Guard strongly advised people planning water-based or coastal activities to check weather conditions.

“Strong winds can result in relatively rough seas resulting in perilous sea conditions which could be challenging for water-based actives this weekend,” it said.

“The general advice from the Coast Guard in stormy conditions is to stay back from cliffs and exposed coastal areas and piers where breaking waves can be hazardous.”