Justin Timberlake is one of the best-selling music artists in the world. He is also a prominent actor in Hollywood with notable roles in movies like Friends with Benefits, The Social Network, In Time, Love Guru, and more. He made his acting debut as a child with the television variety show The Mickey Mouse Show in 1993 and shot to fame in the late 1990s as a lead vocalist of NSYNC. Timberlake is the recipient of several acclaimed accolades, including Grammy Awards, Brit Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, and more.

Here’s all you need to know about him, including whether or not he is married, his height, age, star sign, whether or not he has kids, and his net worth in 2023.

What is Justin Timberlake’s relationship status and is he married?

Justin Timberlake is married to Jessica Biel. They have been married since October 19, 2012.

He previously dated singer Britney Spears from 1999 to 2002 before abruptly parting ways. In April 2003, Justin Timberlake started dating Cameron Diaz after they met at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. They decided to part ways in 2006.

Who is Justin Timberlake’s wife?

Justin Timberlake is married to Jessica Biel. They have been married for 11 years.

Timberlake and Biel started dating in 2007 after they met at a party. After a brief split in 2011, the couple tied the knot on October 19, 2012, in Fasano, Italy. They welcomed their first son in April 2015 and their second son in July 2020. The duo often makes an appearance on each other’s Instagram feed as they celebrate milestones in their life.

In 2019, Timberlake sparked a cheating controversy after he was clicked holding hands with Alisha Wainwright. Later, he made an Instagram post apologizing to his family for the lapse in judgment but made it clear that nothing happened.

Does Justin Timberlake have kids?

The Friends with Benefits star has two children. Their names are Silas and Phineas.

Timberlake and Biel prefer to keep their sons out of the spotlight and rarely share their pictures on social media networks. Silas is eight years old, and Phineas is two years old. Previously, during the Armchair Expert podcast, Justin said that they try to make sure that their children can stay kids for as long as possible and do not bear the weight of getting treated differently just because of their parents’ profession.

What is Justin Timberlake’s height and how tall is he?

Justin Timberlake is reportedly 5’9″.

This is considered tall for someone of their gender and age in the U.S., where the average height for males is 5’8″ and the average height for females is 5’3″.

What is Justin Timberlake’s age and how old are they?

Timberlake is 42 years old. His birthday is January 31, 1981.

On this day, The Tide Is High by Blondie was the number-one song in U.S. music charts.

What is Justin Timberlake’s Zodiac sign?

Justin Timberlake’s Zodiac sign is Aquarius.

This sign is for birthdays that fall between January 20 and February 18. Those who have the Aquarius star sign are said to be positive, optimistic, and intelligent. Analytical and assertive, Aquarius is known to solve problems and push boundaries.

What is Justin Timberlake’s net worth?

The star’s net worth is reportedly around $250 million.

This net worth includes his earnings from his acting career, music, tours, commercials, and other endorsements. Besides his entertainment career, Justin Timberlake is the owner of several successful business ventures, including 901 tequila, the William Rast clothing line, and more.