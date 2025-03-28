The doctor accused of trying to kill his wife while hiking in Hawaii only stopped his rock-beating, syringe-wielding attack when fellow hikers happened on to the scene, according to court documents revealed on Thursday.

Dr. Gerhardt Konig, a 46-year-old Maui anesthesiologist, was with his wife on Pali Puka Trail in Honolulu on Monday when he asked her to snap of photo of them, according to court documents supporting his arrest.

Gerhardt Konig. Honolulu Police Dept.

“She mentioned that while on the trail, Gerhardt was standing close to the edge and asked her to take a selfie with him,” said a Honolulu police declaration.

The suspect’s wife, Arielle Konig, said she was uncomfortable being so close to the edge before walking away, according to the court affidavit.

Dr. Konig yelled at her to return and she refused, prompting Dr. Konig to push the victim into bushes, she told police.

That’s when Dr. Konig picked up a rock and struck her on the head about 10 times “while also grabbing the back of her hair and smashing her face into the ground,” according to the document.

The wife reported to police that Konig took “out two syringes from his bag and attempt to use them on her, but she was able to get them away from him,” the police declaration said.

The crazed attack only subsided as other hikers came upon the scene.

“’He’s trying to kill me. He’s hitting me in the head with a rock,’ ” Arielle Konig, 36, told the first hiker to approach, NBC affiliate KHNL reported, citing the court document.

Dr. Konig fled and was caught several hours after a brief foot chase, officials said.

A judge set Gerhardt Konig’s bail at $5 million and a preliminary hearing in the attempted murder charge was scheduled for Monday.

A lawyer for Dr. Konig could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.



