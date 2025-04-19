AMMAN —The Jordanian Pro League took a dramatic turn this weekend as Wihdat edged Hussein Irbid 2-1, handing them their first defeat of the season and tightening the title race with only two rounds remaining.

Hussein Irbid, unbeaten all season, knew that a win would crown them champions. Wihdat, however, had other plans determined to keep their title hopes alive and prove they’re still in the fight.

The match opened with high intensity, and in the 36thminute Gueye broke the deadlock for Wihdat, calmly finishing off a well- constructed move. But Hussein Irbid responded almost immediately. Sisa equalised just three minutes later, reacting quickest inside the box to make it 1-1.

Both teams continued to push for a winner, but it was Wihdat who found the breakthrough. In the 82nd minute, 23-year-old Mohannad Semreen latched onto a loose ball near the edge of the area and fired home a low strike past the keeper, sealing the victory.

Though Wihdat secured a crucial three points, the result also marked a historic moment: Hussein Irbid’s first league loss this season, after a dominant run of form.

With the win, Wihdat move to 45 points, just one behind Hussein Irbid, who remain top with 46

While Wihdat’s schedule appears slightly more favourable, Hussein Irbid still control their destiny. But after such a confident campaign, their response to this setback may define their season.