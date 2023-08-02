





Two Michigan boaters barely escaped their vessel before it exploded into a ball of flames.

Nathan Greenwood was boating out on Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay when he came upon two unidentified men trapped inside of a burning Bali watercraft. Greenwood’s wife, Rino, captured the terrifying event on camera.

The video begins with the trapped men exchanging unintelligible words with Greenwood and his wife. As the smoke and flames intensify, Greenwood’s boat speeds over to the other side of the men.

“It’s too late! Get off the boat,” Greenwood screams. At this point, the trapped men are engulfed in thick smoke and flames.

“It’s gonna blow,” their rescuer can be heard saying as the two look around, assessing their options. “You guys wanna jump out right now.”

The boaters then abandon ship. Just a few seconds later, it begins to explode. One of the men in the water jumps back as sparks shoot out of the boat.

“I knew very quickly that if they did not get off the boat, they were either going to pass out from the inhalation of the smoke, the heat, or it would end up exploding,” Greenwood told ABC 11.

“Within three seconds of them jumping off of the boat, it exploded,” the hero reported.

The Peninsula Fire Department and Coast Guard deployed an emergency vessel to extinguish the blast, but the burning ship quickly took on water and sank 70 feet to the bottom of the bay. The department reported that they also cleaned up a gas spill at the scene.

Neither of the men on the boat were injured, and the remnants of the boat were recently recovered. However, an investigation into what caused the explosion is ongoing.