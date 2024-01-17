When is wild garlic in season?

Peak season: Mid-February to April.

Wild garlic has one of the longest seasons of the wild plants. The small, tender micro herb-like shoots start to appear from mid-February, with the plant reaching its full, leafy glory in late March.

Around mid-April, the beautiful salad-enhancing star-shaped flowers blossom. Then, the flowers go to seed and the leaves become bitter, but the seeds can also be eaten raw or pickled like a caper.

Where does wild garlic grow?

Wild garlic thrives on the edge of damp woodland, by shaded streams and brooks. In some places it grows in astonishing amounts – it’s not uncommon to find whole gullies carpeted in its green leaves.

What does wild garlic look like?

In full bloom, the wild garlic plant has deep green, wide, pointed leaves, a single flowering stem that produces a star-shaped white flower a bit like a snow-drop.

What does wild garlic smell like?

This is by far the easiest way for identifying wild garlic. It has an unmistakable mild garlic, chive-like onion smell.

What part of wild garlic is edible?

One of the joys of wild garlic is that the whole plant is edible raw and cooked:

The subterranean bulb (which you need permission to pull) can be treated as a small onion or calçot

The early shoots work as salad leaves or scatter herbs

The bigger leaves can be chopped and eaten raw or cooked like spinach

The stem can be used like a thick chive

The flowers make a beautiful garnish

The seed pods add a pop to a salad or can be pickled like a caper to use later in the year.

What’s the best way to pick wild garlic?

To pick wild garlic you need nothing more than a pair of shoes you don’t mind getting muddy, some scissors and a basket or bag. If you have permission to dig the edible bulbs, a gardening trowel will help. ‘Picking’ wild garlic is as simple as snipping the leaves or whole plant with a pair of scissors.

How to forage wild garlic safely and responsibly

There are a couple of poisonous plants that could be mistaken for it, Lords and Ladies being the most common, but the identification is in the scent – none of the other plants will smell of garlic. With all foraging, BBC Good Food recommends you go with someone with experience and knowledge and refer to recognised foraging books as well as websites. Never eat anything you are unsure of – if in doubt leave it out – always seek the landowner’s permission and only ever pick as much as you need.

Where to buy wild garlic

If you are unable to forage for wild garlic, then you can normally find it in most farmers markets throughout spring. It can also be ordered from veg box suppliers such as Riverford.

What’s the best way to store wild garlic?

Picked wild garlic is best kept somewhere cool and dark, a plastic bag in the salad draw of your fridge is ideal.

Picked wild garlic leaves will keep for 3-4 days like this but the flowers are best used on the day they are picked.

How to cook wild garlic

Make sure you give wild garlic a good wash in cold water before eating, it’s wild so as well as mud this will rid you of any creepy crawly surprises in your dinner.

Younger leaves, flowers and seed pods can simply be added to salads and the flower stems can be used like chives.

Bigger leaves can be wilted like spinach or blitzed into oil, pesto or dressing. What grows together, goes together and wild garlic has an affinity with other spring ingredients like lamb, trout, salmon and new potatoes.

For more advice, read our beginners guide to foraging and also check out these nettle recipes.

Top 10 wild garlic recipes

Transform your foraging finds into a range of delicious meals with our recipe suggestions below. Also discover more wild garlic recipes in our collection.

1. Wild garlic pesto

One of the most popular options for wild garlic is to turn it into a brilliantly punchy pesto sauce. Blitz the wild garlic leaves with parmesan, garlic, lemon and pine nuts to form a rough paste. This easy homemade pesto will keep in the fridge for two weeks and is delicious stirred through pasta or drizzled over salads, soups and fish dishes.

Enjoy your homemade green sauce in a range of pesto recipes

2. Wild garlic & nettle soup

This vibrant veggie soup uses not one, but two, foraged goods – wild garlic and nettles are both in season around the same time and make a delicious combination. Add these to spring greens and diced vegetables to make a nutritious, low-fat soup bursting with seasonal flavours. If you aren’t able to find nettles, it’s also possible to make this using just wild garlic – aim for about 500g.

Use up a glut of seasonal veg with our spring soup recipes

3. Wild garlic butter

Capture the flavour of spring with our moreish garlic butter roll. All you need is a bunch of wild garlic, butter and a pinch of sea salt – mash them together then chill or freeze for up to a month, so you can enjoy it later. It’s super-versatile – use it to make garlic bread, top jacket potatoes or drizzle over meat and fish.

4. Wild garlic chicken kiev

Put your homemade wild garlic butter to good use as a luxurious filling for chicken kievs. The punchy flavour takes this family classic to the next level. Coat the chicken breasts in panko breadcrumbs for a gourmet finish and serve with lemon and salad leaves.

5. Wild garlic-crusted salmon

Looking for an impressive Easter main? Tom Kerridge’s simple yet fancy dish pairs a side of salmon with a beautiful garlic crust and tangy salsa. It makes a perfect seasonal centrepiece alongside crispy roast potatoes, braised carrots and cheesy green veg gratin.

6. Jersey Royal, wild garlic & watercress tart

In this springtime tart, wild garlic is paired with seasonal Jersey Royals and peppery watercress, folded through a light ricotta custard. Rose harissa adds a touch of spice, whilst piquant pickled onions balance the creaminess of the Jerseys and the filling.

7. Herby spatchcocked chicken with chickpeas & wild garlic labneh

Combine wild garlic with strained Greek yogurt and lemon juice to make a gorgeously smooth and silky labneh. It’s the perfect accompaniment to za’atar-spiced roast chicken and lemony chickpeas in this stunning traybake.

8. Baked new potatoes with wilted wild garlic

We’ve given new potatoes a seasonal makeover by tossing them with chopped wild garlic, parsley and mustard. These herby baked wonders make a simple, sophisticated side dish for meat or fish dishes at Easter.

9. Roast rack of pork with wild garlic stuffing

A crowd-pleasing dish that’s great for Sunday lunch, this showstopping roast rack of pork is stuffed with a mouthwatering combination of wild garlic, nutmeg, herbs and sourdough breadcrumbs. Press the mixture into a flap cut along the rack of the pork to infuse the flavours into the meat.

10. Asparagus with peas, mint & Jersey Royals in wild garlic butter

Make the most of spring greens in this flavourful veggie side. Asparagus, peas and Jersey Royals are coated in a fresh mint and wild garlic butter, then topped with crunchy toasted almonds. It also makes a delicious lunchtime salad with some goat’s cheese crumbled over.

