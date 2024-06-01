Oleksandr Usyk details sacrifices made to prepare for victorious Tyson Fury fight

Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang will clash in a heavyweight main event tonight, atop the novel Matchroom vs Queensberry card in Saudi Arabia.

Eddie Hearn has selected five boxers to take on five picked by Frank Warren, his rival promoter, and the teams will square off in Riyadh.

Joining Wilder on Hearn’s Matchroom team are: Filip Hrgovic, Austin “Ammo” Williams, Raymond Ford and Craig Richards. Representing Queensberry and Warren will be Daniel Dubois, Hamzah Sheeraz, Nick Ball and Willy Hutchinson.

Hrgovic faces Dubois for the IBF interim heavyweight title – and a money fight with Anthony Joshua in September – while Ford defends the WBA featherweight belt against Ball. Elsewhere on the card, it’s Williams vs Sheeraz and Richards vs Hutchinson.

And there’s one more bout, separate from the 5 vs 5, as Dmitry Bivol defends the WBA light-heavyweight title against Malik Zinad – who replaces the injured Artur Beterbiev. Follow live updates and results from the event, below.