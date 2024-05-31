Two of the world’s most exciting (and hard-hitting) heavyweights are facing off for the first time this weekend — and out Wilder vs Zhang prediction is that this war will steal all of the sport’s headlines.

Both of these men suffered a loss to Joseph Parker in their last night, and are keen to return to their winning ways. And with a win this weekend, both men set themselves up for another big time fight later this year.

But which of them will earn a win? That’s what out Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang prediction will unpack.

Wilder vs Zhang Prediction: Who Needs This Win More?

Deontay Wilder Preview

While Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder — an American boxer with a 43-3-1 record, which includes 42 KO victories — is unquestionably one of the world’s best heavyweight boxers (and perhaps the hardest hitting boxer of all time), he has lost three of his last four bouts.

The first two losses of Wilder’s career came against Tyson Fury, who there’s no shame in losing to.

Yet, Wilder looked like a shell of himself during his most recent defeat, at the hands of Joseph Parker.

Due to that poor form, people are curious whether Wilder’s best days are behind him.

But what’s for sure is that Wilder has an otherworldly amount of power in his right hand. And if he lands clean against any opponent, it’s almost a guarantee that they’ll be knocked to the canvas — which is proven by him knocking out 42 of the 43 opponents he has beaten.

And our Wilder vs Zhang prediction is that Wilder will likely find the mark against Zhang this weekend.

Zhilei Zhang Preview

Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang — a Chinese boxer with a 26-2-1 record, which includes 21 KO victories — suffered a devastating defeat against Joseph Parker during his last appearance in the ring.

While Zhang doesn’t have the best defense, his sheer size punching power is usually enough to keep his opponents at bay.

And we were just discussing Wilder’s power. If there is another heavyweight who can match that power Wilder possesses, it’s Zhang.

But our Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang prediction is that neither of these two guys will want to remain in the pocket long enough to test if they can take each other’s best punch.

But if they do decide to meet in the middle, somebody us going to get flattened.

Our Wilder vs Zhang Prediction: Somebody is Going to Sleep

Our official Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang prediction is that Zhilei Zhang will win by KO.

Since both of these men have such extraordinary power — and often rely on that power in order to win — taking the fight to not go to the distance (which is currently available at -430) is a great bet.

We can see both guys getting a knockout. But because Zhang has never been knocked out, we think that taking Zhang to win by KO — currently available at +100 — is a bet that could make you some money this weekend.

Don’t blink for a second of this one!